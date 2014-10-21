* Senior cleric dies after long coma
* Assembly he headed can remove and appoint Supreme Leader
* Khamenei's health closely watched after prostate operation
By Parisa Hafezi
ANKARA, Oct 21 The head of Iran's top clerical
body has died after lying in a coma for months, leaving a gap in
the only institution that has the authority to elect and dismiss
the country's Supreme Leader.
The death of 83-year-old Ayatollah Mohammad Reza Mahdavi
Kani, reported by Iranian media, is unlikely to spark any direct
policy change or jockeying for power, officials and analysts
said.
But with the health of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
also under scrutiny after he underwent prostate surgery last
month, any changes in the body that will choose his successor
are sensitive and closely watched.
Under Iran's constitution, in case of the death,
resignation, or dismissal of the leader, the Assembly of Experts
has to take steps "within the shortest possible time for the
appointment of the new leader".
Created after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the assembly has
never exercised its right to dismiss a leader, but it has turned
into a potential arena for competition between rival factions in
Iran's complex power structure.
Some analysts believe that securing a majority in the
assembly when it is next elected in early 2016 would help
reinforce the position of supporters of President Hassan
Rouhani, a pragmatist who has steered Iran into delicate
negotiations with the West over the country's disputed nuclear
programme.
Iran is seeking the removal of international sanctions
designed to curb the programme and prevent it from developing a
nuclear bomb. It denies any such ambition, and says it needs
atomic power to generate electricity
"If pragmatists and moderates can secure a majority in the
upcoming parliamentary and the Assembly elections, surely they
will have an upper hand in Iran's political arena," said
political analyst Mansour Marvi. Parliamentary elections are
also due in 2016.
"TAKEOVER PLOT"
In March, hardline cleric Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati warned of
"a plot to take over the Assembly of Experts", reflecting fears
among the supreme leader's loyalists that they could lose their
grip on power.
Such an outcome would upset the balance of forces that
Khamenei has sought to cultivate in the past 25 years. Since
taking over in 1989 from Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, founder of
the Islamic Republic, he has sought to ensure that no group,
including among his own conservative allies, gains enough power
to challenge his status.
Khamenei controls the judiciary, the security forces and the
Guardian Council which vets laws and election candidates, as
well as public broadcasters and foundations that own much of the
economy.
Analysts said that following the death of Kani, prominent
cleric Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi-Shahroudi would continue as
acting chairman of the Assembly of Experts, whose 86 clerics are
elected by the people every eight years.
Along with the Assembly, Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards
are also expected to play a major role in selecting the next
Supreme Leader. The Guards, who answer directly to Khamenei,
have become more assertive in politics in recent years.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)