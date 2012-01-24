(Adds Rudd, Hague comments)
LONDON Jan 24 Australia will follow the
European Union's lead in banning oil imports and imposing a
range of other sanctions on Iran, Australian Foreign Minister
Kevin Rudd said on Tuesday.
Rudd said later that Australian imports of Iranian oil were
already "negligible".
"On the question of Iran, let me be absolutely clear
(regarding) the actions taken in Brussels yesterday on sanctions
by the European Union -- we in Australia will undertake
precisely the same parallel action for Australia," he told
reporters during a visit to London.
On Monday, the EU imposed a ban on Iranian oil imports from
July in an effort to increase pressure on Tehran over its
nuclear programme. The EU accounts for about about 20 percent of
Iranian oil exports.
EU governments also agreed to freeze the assets of Iran's
central bank and to ban all trade in diamonds, gold and other
precious metals with the bank and other public bodies.
Rudd said a message needed to be sent to the Iranian
government that its behaviour was "globally unacceptable".
He said Australian exports to Iran had "declined massively"
because of previous rounds of sanctions.
"So this is not a piece of idle philanthropy on the part of
Australian foreign policy. This costs, but it is a cost worth
paying," he told a news conference after talks between the
British and Australian defence and foreign ministers.
EU government, trying to protect Europe's economy as it
battles to overcome a debt crisis, agreed on Monday to phase in
the oil embargo, giving countries with existing contracts with
Iran until July 1 to end those deals.
British Foreign Secretray William Hague told the news
conference Britain and other countries would help Greece if it
had problems obtaining the oil it needed once the ban on Iranian
imports had taken effect.
He said Britain would have preferred a faster timetable for
introducing the oil ban but had agreed to the five-month
phase-in period partly to help Greece.
"If Greece has further difficulties after that with the
purchase of the necessary quantities of oil, of course we and
other countries will stand ready to help," he said.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Tim Pearce)