VIENNA, July 18 Austria's Foreign Minister
Sebastian Kurz plans to visit Iran in September, he told ORF
radio on Saturday, days after world powers reached a deal in
Vienna to curb Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for
sanctions relief.
"I will accompany the federal president on his visit to Iran
in September," Kurz said in an interview with the public
broadcaster.
Austria's federal President Heinz Fischer, who has a largely
ceremonial role, accepted in principle more than a year ago an
invitation to visit Iran in what would be the first trip for
years by a Western head of state.
A spokeswoman for Fischer said no definitive date for the
trip had been set yet, adding that the timing of the visit will
likely be announced next week.
Fischer had previously hinted his Iran trip would come this
year.
Austria, a neutral European Union member, was for centuries
a bridgehead for Iran to Europe. Vienna is also home to the
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which is tasked with
monitoring and verifying that Iran complies with its commitments
under the deal.
