VIENNA Dec 4 A delegation of about 10 Austrian
companies hoping to win post-sanctions business in Iran
following its nuclear deal with world powers will visit Tehran
this weekend, the Austrian Chamber of Commerce said on
Wednesday.
European companies are sizing up the potential of an end to
the economic isolation of Iran, attracted by an urgent need to
overhaul its creaking infrastructure, a young population of 76
million and massive oil and gas reserves.
Longtime Austrian trade ties with Iran were disrupted by
sanctions imposed by the United States and European Union over
suspicions Tehran has sought to develop a nuclear weapons
capability. But curbs are expected to be eased for six months
after Iran struck a deal with six world powers in Geneva last
month to limit aspects of its disputed nuclear activity.
Although the agreement promising Iran sanctions relief does
not include Iranian oil exports, Iran named seven Western oil
companies on Wednesday it wants to return if international
sanctions are broadly lifted.
A spokesman for the Austrian Chamber of Commerce said its
vice president would go with representatives of the 10 companies
on the trip to Tehran, which has had good relations for decades
with neutral Austria.
The chamber did not want to name the firms but Austrian
newspaper Die Presse said that rail technology firms Plasser &
Theurer and AVL, high-rise engineering firm Doka, engineering
consultants ILF and cable car maker Doppelmayr were among them.
Doppelmayr said it would have regional representatives at
the talks organised by an Austrian trade representative in
Tehran, and AVL said it was sending a delegate. The other
companies named had no immediate comment.
Austrian exports to Iran fell 24 percent to 219 million
euros ($298 million) last year, according to the Chamber of
Commerce. Imports also fell 24 percent to 122 million euros.
($1 = 0.7360 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, Angelika Gruber and Michael
Shields, editing by Mark Heinrich)