(Adds detail about sales, stock prices)
By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Boeing Co said on
Wednesday it expected to receive a U.S. license to sell
jetliners to Iran soon, after Airbus confirmed earlier
in the day that it had been licensed for similar sales by the
Treasury Department.
"We understand that the U.S. government has issued Airbus a
license to sell aircraft to Iran," Chicago-based Boeing said in
a statement. "We believe their license application was submitted
prior to our similar request and that the government follows a
'first in, first out' policy. We look forward to receiving our
license from the government shortly."
Sales to Iran would provide an important boost to the order
books of Boeing and Airbus during a year when sales have slowed.
Iran has said it needs 400 planes to rebuild its commercial
aircraft fleet after decades of isolation.
Boeing and Airbus have reached provisional agreements to
sell more than 100 jetliners each to Iran's national airline, a
pair of deals valued at more than $50 billion at list prices.
The sales follow a landmark agreement on Iran's nuclear program
last year.
Airbus Group shares were up 0.74 percent at 52.86 euros.
Boeing shares were up 0.9 percent at $128.96.
The sales still face obstacles from bankers, who are
cautious because U.S. banks remain barred from doing business
with Iran.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul
Simao)