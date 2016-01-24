BRIEF-Capgemini to buy acquire North American operations of Ciber Inc for $50 mln
* Capgemini will acquire the North American operations of Ciber, for a total price of $50 million
TEHRAN Jan 24 Iran is interested in buying over 100 aircraft from Boeing, deputy transport minister Asghar Fakhrieh Kashan told Reuters at Tehran's first major post-sanctions gathering of global businesspeople.
Tehran has long said it will need to revamp an aging fleet, hit by a shortage of parts because of trade bans imposed by Washington and other Western countries. World powers last week lifted sanctions against the Islamic Republic in return for Tehran complying with a deal to curb its nuclear ambitions.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by William Maclean)
PARIS/DUBAI, April 10 IranAir may get its first new Boeing jetliner a year earlier than expected under a deal to replace cash-strapped Turkish Airlines, Iranian media and industry sources said.