TOULOUSE, France May 16 IranAir is set to take
delivery of four ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft on Tuesday, part
of plans to rebuild its fleet after nuclear-related sanctions
against Iran were lifted last year.
The four turboprop aircraft, painted in IranAir colours, are
due to be handed over at ATR's Toulouse headquarters on Tuesday
and are scheduled to arrive in Tehran on Wednesday, European and
Iranian aviation industry officials said.
The deliveries will bring to seven the number of new Western
aircraft delivered to Iran since trade reopened under a deal
between Tehran and major powers to drop most sanctions in
exchange for restrictions on Iran's nuclear research activities.
The state airline, which has ordered 20 of the planes made
by a joint venture between Airbus and Italy's Leonardo
, is set to use the four aircraft on underserved
regional routes.
The 70-seat ATR 72-600 is worth $26.8 million at list
prices. IranAir is expected to take delivery of the remaining 16
ATR aircraft by the end of 2018, including another five this
year.
IranAir has also taken delivery of three Airbus jets, part
of a set of purchases for a total of 180 jetliners to be
supplied by Europe's Airbus and its U.S. rival Boeing
.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)