WASHINGTON, Sept 21 The United States has issued
licenses to Boeing and Airbus to sell commercial
aircraft to Iran, in accordance with last year's nuclear deal, a
U.S. Treasury spokeswoman said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the
United States committed to license the export of certain
commercial passenger aircraft to Iran," a Treasury spokeswoman
said in the statement.
"We have issued the first two licenses for the export of
certain commercial passenger aircraft to Iran under this new
policy - to Boeing and Airbus. These licenses contain strict
conditions to ensure that the planes will be used exclusively
for commercial passenger use and cannot be resold or transferred
to a designated entity."
Both companies had already announced earlier in the day that
they had received word of the approval from the government.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Alan Crosby)