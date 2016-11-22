WASHINGTON Nov 22 A U.S. license issued this week for Airbus to sell planes to Iran's flagship carrier is not part of a "final push" by the Obama administration and is part of U.S. obligations under the Iran nuclear deal, the State Department spokesman said on Tuesday.

"It's very much in keeping with our commitment to meeting our obligations under the JCPOA," said State Department spokesman John Kirby, using an acronym for the nuclear deal. "There's no final push."

The U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control issued the license on Monday, a source familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Chris Reese)