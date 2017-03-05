DUBAI, March 5 Iran and neighbouring Azerbaijan
agreed on Sunday to work towards completing their portion of a
planned freight railway route from Europe to South Asia, Iranian
state media reported.
After talks between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his
Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev, the two countries signed an
accord to link their rail systems on a trial basis, state news
agency IRNA reported.
The planned freight route, called the North-South
International Transport Corridor, aims to connect northern
Europe to South Asia by using the railways of Iran, Azerbaijan
and Russia. A shipping service is to be set up between Iran's
Gulf port of Bandar Abbas and Mumbai in India.
(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by David Goodman)