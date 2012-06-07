DUBAI, June 7 Iran's biggest bank said on
Thursday it had taken legal action against another local lender,
an Iranian news agency reported, in the wake of a $2.6 billion
fraud which has shaken Iran's political establishment.
The biggest fraud in the 32-year history of the Islamic
Republic revolves around forged documents allegedly used by the
directors of the Amir Mansour Aria Investment Company to secure
loans totalling $2.6 billion to buy state-owned companies under
the government's privatisation scheme.
Seven banks, including Bank Saderat - a large, partly
privatised company - have been implicated in the scandal which
began in 2007 but only came to light last September.
"Bank Melli has taken legal action against people and
companies of Aria group and Bank Saderat because of their
involvement in the criminal act that has caused great financial
damage to Bank Melli and its reputation," the bank's managing
director was quoted as saying by ISNA news agency, which was
monitored by Reuters in Dubai.
The head of Bank Saderat, who was forced from his post last
year by a government committee, said he had helped uncover the
crime rather than being responsible for it.
Thirty-two people suspected of involvement in the fraud went
on trial earlier this year in Tehran.
The main defendant, named by ISNA earlier this year as Mah
Afarin Amir Khosravi, faces the charge of "corruption on earth",
which carries the death penalty.
President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has rejected accusations from
his hardline rivals that Khosravi had links to the head of his
presidential office, Esfandiar Rahim Mashaie.
Conservatives loyal to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei accuse
Mashaie of spreading a "deviant current" that seeks to dilute
the Islamic character of Iran and undermine the role of the
clergy.
The row has weakened Ahmadinejad's standing during his final
presidential term.
(Reporting by Isabel Coles and Zahra Hosseinian; Editing by
David Cowell)