LONDON Dec 22 If it were not for the
light blue Persian-lettered sign outside, you might mistake Bank
Saderat for just another foreign bank operating in the City of
London financial centre.
Sitting in a grey stone building in the heart of the City,
the Iranian-owned bank counts the centuries-old Bank of England
among its neighbours.
Saderat is one of a handful of lonely Iranian banking
outposts that have managed to hold out in Europe's financial hub
despite escalating tensions with the West over Iran's nuclear
programme.
Hit by international sanctions, the banks linger on, unable
to take on new business. The pressure on them is rising. Last
month, the UK forbid its banks to do any business with Iranian
banks after a new report from a nuclear watchdog highlighted
further concerns about the possible military dimensions to
Iran's nuclear programme.
And after an attack on the British embassy in
Tehran last month, the UK closed down the Iranian embassy in
London.
All that is left now for the banks is to gradually
wind down their existing business.
Close to Bank Saderat in the City, the offices of another
Iranian bank -- Sepah International -- are equally
inconspicuous. The street sign is faded, and frosted glass
obscures its interior.
Inside these banks, little happens. Dwindling numbers of
employees are mainly idling their time away.
"Sometimes staff arrive in the morning and can be on the
internet for much of the day. I find that extremely
frustrating," said an employee at one London-based Iranian bank,
who like others in this story, asked not to be named because
they were not authorised to speak to the press.
"We have only got a few items outstanding now and that is
why we are being retained," he said.
Charged by the West with helping to finance an illicit
weapons program and militant groups, the banks' assets are
frozen and they are barred from making new loans, allowed only
to service those loans made before they were hit with sanctions
by the European Union.
Less than 10 years ago, Iran's British banks -- Saderat,
Sepah, Melli Bank, and Persia International -- boasted surging
profits and growing ties with Europe.
Melli sat in 11th-floor offices from which staff had clear
views of London's skyline. Saderat bought its property from its
parent company for 10.3 million pounds ($16 million) in 2002,
records show.
Things could not be more different now. Over the past three
years, Iranian banks in London have seen steep declines in
profits and assets, sometimes slashing staff by 80 percent.
The reception area of Persia International, adjacent to Bank
Saderat, is spacious and still elegantly decorated, with black
leather couches and marble walls.
But a Persia International employee pointed out the bank cut
its staff to about 20 from 50 after it was sanctioned in 2010.
"It is a shame. It was doing quite well," he said.
SANCTIONS BITE
Iran has had bank branches in London since the 1960s, long
before the 1979 revolution swept aside a monarchy and brought
the country's Muslim cleric rulers to power.
In the early 2000s, the branches began spinning off as
subsidiaries, making it more difficult to prove a direct
financial link to Iran.
In recent years, the United States has accused Iran of using
its British banks to buy arms and support the militant group
Hezbollah.
After multiple investigations, British authorities told US
officials in 2008 according to cables released by Wikileaks,
they could detect no wrongdoing by the Iranian banks.
"In fact, after being subjected to increased regulatory
scrutiny, one of the banks has become the best run bank in the
UK," one of the cables quoted James Robertson, a British
Treasury official, as saying to the Americans.
The banks deny the U.S. charges, and three current and
former bank employees interviewed for this story said they lent
to legitimate Iranian businesses with no ties to the government.
Closing them could be challenged in court, British Treasury
officials argued in 2008 meetings with U.S. officials recounted
in the leaked cables.
"It is a commercial decision which will be made by the bank
on whether they choose to leave," a British Treasury spokeswoman
told Reuters. "The Treasury is not asking them to leave."
So, though Iran's embassy in London is now empty,
the banks stay open.
But despite their legal status, they endure rigorous checks
from British regulators.
A British Treasury official said in a meeting with U.S.
officials that regulators were willing "to push the envelope on
what can do to make life difficult for the banks,"
according to the Wikileaks cables. In another instance, they
said their probing of Iranian banks "borders on bending the
law."
Melli Bank officials did not respond to request for comment,
and officials at Bank Sepah, Persia International and Bank
Saderat declined to speak to Reuters.
HANGING ON
All this means the banks are doomed to years in limbo,
unable to close their doors but not fully open them either.
"A banking license in London is very valuable, and I do not
think they would want to give that up," the first bank employee
said. "Unless of course the sanctions force it."
Melli Bank has left its glitzy offices and moved into
smaller West London offices far from the City, while Saderat
cannot sell its property without permission from the British
Treasury.
The couple of dozen employees working on Saderat's five
office floors wait for a trickle of tasks and draw their
paychecks from shrinking reserves, hoping things may one day get
better.
For those who lose their jobs at Iranian banks, their
problems are compounded by a banking sector that has seen
thousands laid off in the post-crisis years, making it difficult
to find a new position even for those without a blacklisted
entity at the top of their CVs.
"If I were not there, I do not know where I would be," said
the first bank employee. "A lot of people are hanging on and
seeing what happens."
($1 = 0.6384 British pounds)
