* U.S. legal risk deters top global banks
* But smaller foreign banks feel less risk
* Iran central bank says 200 banks have established ties
* Supporting gradual rebound in Iran-Europe trade
* Transactions in wide range of non-dollar currencies
By Tom Arnold and Bozorgmehr Sharafedin
DUBAI, June 14 Iran is gradually restoring
banking links with the rest of the world by forging ties with
smaller foreign institutions, even though large global banks are
still holding back because of legal risks, Iranian officials and
foreign bankers say.
Since international sanctions over Iran's nuclear programme
were lifted in January, the world's big banks have continued to
stay away because they fear being penalised by remaining U.S.
sanctions over issues such as money laundering. This has slowed
Iran's efforts to rebuild its foreign trade and lure investment.
But in the last few weeks, the officials and bankers say,
Tehran has begun making a dent in its financial isolation by
forging banking channels via small institutions, many of which
do little or no business in the United States and so feel less
legally exposed when they engage with Iran.
"Two hundred small and medium-sized international banks have
started correspondent relationships with Iranian banks," Iran's
central bank said in an emailed response to questions by
Reuters.
Two foreign commercial bankers in the Gulf, who declined to
be named because of commercial sensitivities, said that number
was roughly in line with their understanding of the scope of
Iran's banking links at present.
Under the nuclear sanctions, Iranian companies used methods
such as transfers of funds through money changers and barter to
conduct trade, which was expensive, time-consuming and sometimes
unreliable. Normal banking channels make trade much easier by
cutting costs and reducing risk.
The smaller banks cannot provide as much financing as the
top global institutions and may offer a narrower range of
services. But their activities appear to be supporting a gradual
revival of trade between Iran and Europe.
European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said
trade between the EU and Iran increased by 22 percent in the
first four months this year - though that still leaves trade far
below pre-sanctions levels. Two-way trade plunged 72 percent
from 2011 to 7.7 billion euros ($8.6 billion) last year.
Giovanni Castellaneta, chairman of Italy's export credit
agency SACE, told Reuters that some small European banks without
business ties to the United States had begun doing transactions
with Iran to support trade.
Iranian banks are now opening accounts and letters of credit
with foreign banks and conducting "currency transfers in the
form of issuing payment orders for foreign exchange services and
imports", Iran's central bank said.
It added that Iran's main banking relationships had been
formed with institutions in Asia and Europe, and to a lesser
extent in the Americas and Africa.
WESTERN BANKS
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said last month that
Europe's top banks had nothing to fear from resuming business
with Iran, as long as they checked that their trading partners
were not on remaining U.S. sanctions lists.
But Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on
Tuesday that the "psychological remnants" of restrictions on
Iran were still deterring business, and that Washington needed
to do more to encourage banks to engage with Tehran.
"Despite showing interest in cooperating with Iran and
having correspondent relationships, the big banks are postponing
normalisation of relations to the future," the Iranian central
bank said in its statement to Reuters.
"They are mainly afraid of the imposition of new sanctions
since the initial (American) sanctions still remain. They also
have the fear of being fined by the United States."
Nevertheless, the central bank said Germany-based
Europaeisch-Iranische Handelsbank AG (EIH) and two Italian
lenders, Mediobanca and Banca Popolare di Sondrio,
were among the 200 with business links to Iran.
"EIH handles the bulk of Europe's letter of credit business,
which gives European exporters an appropriate financial
instrument to get their money from Iranian clients," said a
spokesman for EIH, a German company which is majority-owned by
Iranian interests.
EIH has also been providing letters of credit of between 180
and 360 days with deferred payment for business with Iran and
other banking services between Iran and Europe, the spokesman
said.
Mediobanca, which has commercial ties with Iran dating back
to 1952 and an office in Tehran, is looking at opportunities in
Iran including the privatisation of companies, investment into
and out of Iran, and lending and debt capital market activity, a
source close to the bank told Reuters.
A source close to Popolare di Sondrio told Reuters that the
bank had an Iran team and was operating in the country; the
source did not elaborate.
Oman's Bank Muscat is another institution doing
business with Iran, the Iranian central bank said. The Omani
lender, which in April received regulatory approval to open a
representative office in Iran, did not respond to requests for
comment.
Banks view U.S. dollar business with Iran as particularly
risky because the remaining U.S. sanctions prohibit trade with
Iran in dollars and Iranian access to New York's financial
system.
Transactions have therefore been done in many other
currencies. Deals have been completed in euros, Turkish lira,
Japanese yen, Chinese yuan, South Korean won and Russian
roubles, the Iranian central bank said.
(Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt, Gianluca
Semeraro in Milan, Fatma Alarimi in Muscat and Andrew Torchia in
Dubai; Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Pravin Char)