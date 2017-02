TEHRAN Oct 28 An explosion caused a fire at an Iranian oil refinery on Friday and a separate incident killed one person in an oil field explosion, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

Mehr said there were no reports on casualties or word on the cause of the blast at the Shazand oil refinery in central Iran, it said the fire was under control.

The oil field blast happened at Bibi Hakimeh near the Gulf, killing one person and injuring three, Mehr said. (Editing by Jason Neely)