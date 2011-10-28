(Releads after third incident, adds context)
TEHRAN Oct 28 Three separate explosions were
reported on Iranian oil and gas infrastructure on Friday, with
an oil field blast killing one person.
There was no apparent connection between the three incidents
but they are likely to raise concerns about safety in Iran's
vital energy sector, which has been deprived of foreign
investments due to sanctions.
The fatal incident at the oil field at Bibi Hakimeh near the
Gulf occurred during drilling, when workers unexpectedly
encountered an "enormous volume of unknown accumulated gas" in
the layers of a reservoir, the semi-official Mehr news agency
reported. Three people were injured.
Mehr also reported a separate blast at the Shazand oil
refinery in central Iran, but the plant's managing director
later told state radio the incident had been exaggerated.
"Nothing special has happened there. There was no fire at
all," Majid Rajabi said. "The refinery is functioning normally."
The third blast happened on a 26-inch pipeline carrying gas
to an oilfield in Gachsaran in south-western Iran later on
Friday, according to the official IRNA news agency.
President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad witnessed first hand a lethal
explosion at a refinery when a blast happened in May at the
major Abadan complex as he was opening a new plant.
Iran is pushing for a massive increase in gasoline output to
counter international sanctions on imports. In the Abadan case,
several politicians said the work had been rushed and safety
standards were not observed, something officials denied.
Last year a scheme to develop the Shazand refinery was
launched, with an investment of $3.3 billion to boost its
initial refining capacity from 170,000 barrels per day to
250,000 bpd and increase Iran's gasoline production by 2 million
litres per day.
