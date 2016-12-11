DUBAI Dec 11 Iran Air said it signed a deal on Sunday to buy 80 passenger planes from U.S. aircraft maker Boeing, state news agency IRNA reported.

The agency quoted Farhad Parvaresh, the head of the country's flag carrier, as saying that the 10-year deal included 50 Boeing 737 aircraft and 30 777 planes. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)