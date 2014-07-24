(Corrects attribution in paragraph 7, showing that the
extension of talks was officially announced)
* First official U.S. aerospace deal since hostage crisis
* Window opens on sanctions relief as nuclear talks extended
* Thaw may benefit planemaker if sanctions fully lifted
* Airbus says no agreement with Iran yet on aircraft parts
By Tim Hepher
PARIS, July 24 U.S. planemaker Boeing has
disclosed an agreement with Iran to provide airplane parts,
relaxing a three-decade freeze in ties as part of a broader
package of sanctions relief.
The agreement sets out general terms and conditions for the
"potential sale of certain goods and services related to the
safety of flight," Boeing said in a regulatory filing.
It marks the first acknowledged dealings between U.S.
aerospace companies and Iran since the 1979 U.S. hostage crisis
led to sanctions that deepened during the decade-old
international dispute over Iran's nuclear programme.
Boeing said its agreement with state carrier Iran Air
covered airplane parts, manuals, drawings, service bulletins,
navigation charts and data.
Boeing has also opened discussions with Iran Air Tours, a
subsidiary of Iran Air, for similar goods and services, it said.
Iran agreed in November to curtail nuclear activities for
six months from Jan. 20 in exchange for sanctions relief from
Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States.
Iran and the six world powers said this month they had
agreed to a four-month extension of negotiations.
The temporary window allows for the sale of parts to Iran
Air, whose fleet includes vintage Boeing and Airbus jetliners
delivered as long ago as 1978.
World powers meeting in Vienna had set a July 20 deadline to
complete a long-term agreement that would resolve the dispute
over Tehran's nuclear ambitions. But negotiators were unable to
overcome differences on major sticking points and the deal was
extended for four months last week.
Reuters reported in February that U.S. aerospace companies
were seeking permission to sell airliner parts to Iran for the
first time in three decades.
In April, Boeing and engine maker General Electric
said they had received licences from the U.S. Treasury
Department to export spare parts.
European planemaker Airbus reiterated on Thursday
that it had applied for a U.S. export licence but said it had
not yet reached an agreement with Iran on how to implement it.
U.S. industry analysts say the sale of spare aircraft parts
is seen as a diplomatic carrot for Iran, which for decades has
relied on parts obtained on the black market or copied locally.
Middle East and aviation sources said the first deal between
Boeing and Iran could benefit the U.S. company if a broader
softening of sanctions is agreed.
Iran Air will initially need at least 100 jets if economic
relations return to normal and will find it easier to do
business with companies that co-operated during the current
window for sanctions relief, the head of the airline told
Reuters in an interview in June.
Iran estimates its eventual future need for aircraft at
around 400 aircraft.
