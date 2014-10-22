SEATTLE Oct 22 Boeing said on Wednesday it had
sold aircraft-related goods to Iran Air in the third quarter,
marking the first acknowledged dealings between U.S. aerospace
companies and Iran since the 1979 U.S. hostage crisis.
The Chicago-based aerospace and defense company said in a
filing that it sold aircraft manuals, drawings, navigation
charts and data to Iran Air to help improve the safety of Iran's
civil aviation industry.
The sales did not include spare parts for aircraft, which
were thought to be likely since Iran Air's fleet of planes
includes vintage Boeing and Airbus jetliners delivered as long
ago as 1978.
Boeing and General Electric said in April that they
had received export licenses from the U.S. Office of Foreign
Assets Control allowing them to sell parts for commercial
aircraft to Iran under a temporary sanctions relief deal that
began in January.
Boeing said it may sell parts in the future but declined
further comment. The sales generated about $120,000 in revenue
and about $12,000 in net profit in the quarter, miniscule
amounts for a company that reported $23.7 billion in sales in
the latest quarter.
Iran agreed in November 2013 to curtail nuclear activities
for six months from Jan. 20, 2014, in exchange for sanctions
relief from Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the
United States.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)