WASHINGTON Nov 29 U.S. President Barack Obama strongly urged the Iranian government on Tuesday to take to task those responsible for storming the British embassy in Tehran.

"All of us are deeply disturbed by the crashing of the ... embassy," he said during a meeting at the White House with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Iranian protesters stormed two British diplomatic compounds in Tehran on Tuesday, smashing windows, torching a car and burning the British flag in protest against new sanctions imposed by London.

"I strongly urge the Iranian government to hold those responsible to task," Obama said. He called on Iran's government to respond quickly.

"We expect to see some sort of definitive action some time very quickly," he said during the Oval Office meeting.

Obama also said the United States has a "very deep interest" in a resolution of the European Union's sovereign debt crisis.