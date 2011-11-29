(Adds quotes, background)
WASHINGTON Nov 29 U.S. President Barack Obama
strongly urged the Iranian government on Tuesday to take to
task those responsible for storming the British embassy in
Tehran.
"All of us are deeply disturbed by the crashing of the ...
embassy," he said during a meeting at the White House with
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
Iranian protesters stormed two British diplomatic compounds
in Tehran on Tuesday, smashing windows, torching a car and
burning the British flag in protest against new sanctions
imposed by London.
"I strongly urge the Iranian government to hold those
responsible to task," Obama said. He called on Iran's
government to respond quickly.
"We expect to see some sort of definitive action some time
very quickly," he said during the Oval Office meeting.
Obama also said the United States has a "very deep
interest" in a resolution of the European Union's sovereign
debt crisis.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Mohammad Zargham)