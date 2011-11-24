LONDON Nov 24 Britain expects to announce sanctions on further Iranian "entities and individuals" at a European Union foreign ministers' meeting on Dec. 1, the Foreign Office said.

"We are discussing wide-ranging sanctions (on) Iran with partners in the EU," a Foreign Office spokeswoman said.

France said earlier it had proposed to EU partners a halt to oil imports from Iran, which is at odds with the West over its nuclear programme.

