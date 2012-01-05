LONDON Jan 5 Any attempt by Iran to close
the Strait of Hormuz would be illegal and would not succeed,
British Defence Secretary Philip Hammond said on Thursday,
adding that British naval forces would continue to play a part
in maintaining security in the Gulf.
"Disruption to the flow of oil through the Straits of Hormuz
would threaten regional and global economic growth," Hammond
said in a speech to the Atlantic Council, a U.S. thinktank,
during a visit to Washington.
"Any attempt by Iran to close the Straits would be illegal
and would be unsuccessful," he said, according to a text of his
remarks released in London.
Hammond said Britain's Royal Navy would continue to play a
substantial role as part of the Combined Maritime Forces, a
U.S.-led, Bahrain-based naval force drawn from 25 nations whose
missions include counter-piracy, counter-terrorism and security
in the Gulf.
Britain has mine counter-measure vessels maintaining freedom
of navigation in the Gulf, he said.
Iran threatened last week to stop the flow of oil through
the Strait of Hormuz if foreign sanctions were imposed on its
crude exports over its nuclear ambitions, a move that could
trigger military conflict with economies dependent on Gulf oil.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Mohammed Abbas)