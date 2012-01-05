* UK defence minister warns Iran not to miscalculate
* Minister urges Iran to return to nuclear talks
(Releads with fresh quotes)
By Adrian Croft
LONDON, Jan 5 Britain on Thursday
signalled its readiness to use military force if necessary to
keep the Strait of Hormuz open, warning Iran not to miscalculate
over the West's determination to prevent disruption to the key
shipping route.
Iran threatened last week to stop the flow of oil through
the Strait of Hormuz if foreign sanctions were imposed on its
crude exports over its nuclear ambitions, a move that could
trigger military conflict with economies dependent on Gulf oil.
"Alongside the U.S. 5th Fleet in the Gulf, we have naval
assets, we have mine counter-measures capability, we have a
frigate present there, and we are an integrated part of the
allied naval task force in the Gulf and one of the missions of
that task force is to ensure that those shipping lanes remain
open," British Defence Secretary Philip Hammond told Sky News.
Iran had made similar threats before, but "there should be
no miscalculation by the Iranians about the importance that the
international community attaches to keeping the Straits of
Hormuz open," Hammond said, speaking from Washington where he
has gone for talks with his U.S. counterpart Leon Panetta.
Fears of supply disruptions due to rising tensions between
the West and Iran have sent oil prices higher.
"Any attempt to close the Straits of Hormuz would be illegal
and we need to send a very clear message to Iran that we are
determined that the straits should remain open," Hammond said.
Britain's Royal Navy participates in the Combined Maritime
Forces, a U.S.-led, Bahrain-based naval flotilla drawn from 25
nations whose missions include counter-piracy, counter-terrorism
and security in the Gulf.
The Strait of Hormuz was one of the world's great commercial
arteries and its closure would have very significant
consequences for the economies of the world, Hammond said.
He said in a speech in Washington earlier that any attempt
by Iran to close the strait would fail.
OLIVE BRANCH
At the same time, Hammond held out an olive branch to Iran
by urging it to return to negotiations to find a peaceful
solution to its nuclear dispute with the West.
The West suspects Iran of seeking to develop a nuclear bomb
although Tehran insists its nuclear programme is peaceful.
The last round of talks between Iran and six major powers,
including Britain, in Istanbul a year ago, got nowhere. Turkey
delivered a Western offer for a resumption to Tehran on Thursday
and expressed hope they could restart soon.
Britain shut Iran's embassy in London and expelled all its
staff after the British Embassy in Tehran was attacked last
November by a crowd angry at British sanctions. Britain also
closed its Tehran embassy and evacuated its staff.
Hammond, appointed to the job last October, made his first
trip to Washington as defence secretary as President Barack
Obama unveiled a new defence strategy in line with Pentagon
plans to cut spending after a decade of war.
British troops fought alongside Americans in Iraq and still
do so in Afghanistan.
Hammond said there was a "clear view both in the UK and the
U.S. and indeed in many other allied countries that we will be
seeking to avoid prolonged boots-on-the-ground engagements ...
of the type that we had in Iraq and that we currently have in
Afghanistan (and) that we should invest more in prevention."
"At the same time, of course, the U.S. has to have an eye on
the emerging strength of China as a new major military power,"
he said.
