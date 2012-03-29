* Big powers determined to stop Iran getting bomb -Hague
* Hague warns Assad he faces growing isolation
By Adrian Croft
LONDON, March 29 Iran should not doubt major
powers' determination to stop it getting a nuclear bomb, British
Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Thursday, but he also
hinted that sanctions could be eased if Iran gave ground in a
long-running nuclear dispute.
In a major foreign policy speech, Hague also warned Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad and his allies, engaged in a bloody
crackdown on a year-long revolt, that they faced more punitive
sanctions, international isolation and possible prosecution
unless they allowed a democratic transition to unfold.
Looking ahead to talks on Iran's nuclear programme, set to
resume next month after a gap of more than a year, Hague said:
"We approach these talks with sincerity and a genuine desire for
a breakthrough. This can only come if Iran enters the talks in a
new spirit."
The Islamic Republic has said it expects to reopen talks
with six major powers, including Britain, on April 13 and that
Turkey has offered to host the meeting.
Iran and the West are locked in confrontation over its
nuclear energy programme, which Tehran says is peaceful but
Western powers suspect is aimed at developing an atomic bomb.
Assuring Tehran that the powers do not seek regime change,
Hague said: "We look to the Iranian government to prove to the
world that their nuclear programme is for peaceful energy, not
for nuclear weapons, and to give up any plans to acquire them."
Noting that Iran faced unprecedented sanctions, including a
European Union oil import ban due to take effect on July 1,
Hague appeared to hint that Iranian concessions could be
rewarded with an easing of sanctions.
"It is in the Iranian government's power to end this
isolation, and if they negotiate seriously on the concerns over
its nuclear programme we will respond," he said in the text of a
speech to an annual Lord Mayor's banquet in London.
Russia has advocated a "step-by-step" plan in which
sanctions would be eased in return for verifiable steps by
Tehran to defuse concerns about its nuclear intentions.
RESOLVE
However, Hague said that if the Iranians "do not seize this
opportunity, they should not doubt our resolve to prevent
nuclear proliferation in the Middle East".
Growing tensions over Iran's nuclear work have led to
speculation that Israel or the United States could launch a
pre-emptive military strike.
On Syria, Hague said Assad and his allies "must be left in
no doubt that if there is not a political transition that
reflects the will of the Syrian people, then they will be
shunned by the international community and we will close every
door to them. They will face still more sanctions."
"And they will be pursued by mechanisms of justice," he
said, calling the behaviour of Assad's government "futile" and
"morally indefensible".
United Nations' officials have compiled a list of Syrian
figures suspected of crimes against humanity during attempts to
suppress an uprising in which, according to U.N. figures,
government forces have killed 9,000 people.
But opposition from Russia and China means the accused are
unlikely to appear in the dock at the international war crimes
court any time soon.
Hague said he expects a "Friends of Syria" meeting in
Istanbul on Sunday to adopt new measures to increase pressure on
Assad, support Syria's opposition and boost the mission of Kofi
Annan, the special U.N. and Arab League envoy on Syria.
Earlier on Thursday, Britain said it would double
non-military aid to Assad's opponents and expand the scope of
the assistance offered, possibly including secure telephones to
help activists communicate more easily.
Hague said it was in Britain's "vital national interest" to
help Arab Spring democracy movements to succeed, because of the
democratic, economic and security benefits they would bring. And
he said Britain would engage with new political parties in the
region, "including those drawing their inspiration from Islam".
The Arab Spring has led to a sharp rise in the influence of
Islamists in several North African countries.
