DUBAI Dec 17 Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah
Ali Khamenei condemned Britain on Saturday as a "source of evil
and misery" for the Middle East after British Prime Minister
Theresa May called Iran a regional threat.
"Shamelessly, the British have recently called ... Iran a
threat to the region, but everyone knows that ... it is the
British who have always been the source of threats, corruption
and misery," the state news agency IRNA quoted Khamenei as
telling participants at an Islamic unity conference in Tehran.
Khamenei called "policies and the actions of the British in
the past two centuries a source of evil and misery for the
peoples of the region", IRNA added.
May called on Gulf Arab heads of state at a summit last week
to work with London "to push back against Iran's aggressive
regional actions, whether in Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, Syria or in
the Gulf itself".
"So I want to assure you that I am clear-eyed about the
threat that Iran poses to the Gulf and the wider Middle East,"
she told the summit in Bahrain on Dec. 7.
Khamenei accused the United States and Britain of provoking
conflicts among the main Sunni and Shi'ite branches of Islam and
said: "The old British policy of 'divide and conquer' is
seriously on the agenda of Islam's enemies."
Iranian media reported on Saturday that the foreign ministry
had summoned a top British diplomat in Tehran to protest against
British criticism of its actions in Syria.
The move came after British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson
said on Thursday he had summoned the ambassadors of Russia and
Iran to convey his "profound disquiet" over events in the
besieged Syrian city of Aleppo.
Britain and Iran exchanged ambassadors in September more
than a year after Britain reopened its Tehran embassy, which was
closed for nearly four years after it was stormed by protesters.
Iran and most Gulf states are on opposite sides in Middle
East conflicts, with Iran an ally of President Bashar al-Assad
in Syria's civil war and of the armed Houthi movement fighting a
Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen.
(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Sami Aboudi and Helen
Popper)