* Veteran Iranian political figure cannot stand
* Rafsanjani and Mashaie considered threats to clerical
elite
* Ahmadinejad aide Mashaie says will try to appeal
(Edits throughout, adds analyst comments, more from Mashaie,
U.S.)
By Marcus George
DUBAI, May 21 Iranian authorities barred two
potentially powerful and disruptive candidates from running in
next month's presidential election on Tuesday, ensuring a
contest largely among hardliners loyal to the clerical supreme
leader.
Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, a veteran companion of the Islamic
Republic's founder, a former president and thought potentially
sympathetic to reform, was denied a place on the ballot by the
Guardian Council of clerics and jurists, state media said.
So too was Esfandiar Rahim Mashaie, a close aide to outgoing
president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, whose hardline followers have
jockeyed with those of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Both rejections may generate angry responses and Mashaie for
one said he would appeal, while urging supporters to stay calm.
Most of the remaining eight men on the ballot for the first
round on June 14 are seen as loyalists to Khamenei, who seems
determined to avoid a repeat of the popular unrest that followed
Ahmadinejad's re-election in 2009 - especially at a time when
Iran is engaged in bitter economic, diplomatic and military
confrontations with the West, Israel and its Arab neighbours.
The outcome - and the extent to which voters will turn out
to lend the election legitimacy - remain in considerable doubt.
There is no clear frontrunner in a field that now includes
Saeed Jalili, the chief negotiator for Iran's controversial
nuclear programme, Ali Akbar Velayati, Khamenei's foreign policy
adviser, and Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the mayor of Tehran.
With economic hardships increasing as a result of Western
sanctions over the nuclear dispute, some Iranians have favoured
a change of tack and there is still substantial public support
for reformist leaders who disputed their electoral defeat four
years ago and are now under house arrest.
Some of that might have been channelled to Rafsanjani, 78, a
key figure alongside Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during the 1979
Revolution, who was president from 1989 to 1997 and in 2009
earned the wrath of hardliners by sympathising with reformists
during the worst unrest since the state was founded.
Two of Rafsanjani's children have recently been imprisoned.
Like Mashaie, an almost constant presence by the outspoken
Ahmadinejad's side, Rafsanjani registered his candidacy at the
last moment, shaking up a race that failed to inspire enthusiasm
among an electorate more concerned about economic difficulties.
PROTESTS
Khamenei could over-rule the Guardian Council and reinstate
candidates but analysts said the moves at this stage,
especially against Rafsanjani, appeared designed to nip protest
in the bud.
"The cost of disqualifying Rafsanjani now is significantly
less than dealing with him down the road," said Yasmin Alem, a
U.S.-based analyst. "Allowing him to run and mobilise the
electorate and then try to change the results would have been
more costly. This is a lesson from 2009."
Four years ago, Ahmadinejad was declared outright winner in
the first round against three other candidates including the
reformist Mirhossein Mousavi, sparking weeks of protests.
Mousavi and another leader of the liberal "Green Movement",
Mehdi Karoubi, have been under house arrest for over two years.
The other five approved candidates on the Interior Ministry
list were: Mohsen Rezaie, a former head of the Revolutionary
Guards; Gholam Ali Haddad-Adel, another close aide to Khamenei;
Hassan Rohani, a former nuclear negotiator close to Rafsanjani;
Mohammad Gharazi, a former telecommunications minister; and
Mohammad Reza Aref, the only clear reformist left on the list.
"All of the approved candidates are either loyal to Supreme
Leader Ayatollah Khamenei or are mostly irrelevant," said
Alireza Nader, an analyst at RAND Corporation. "Khamenei may
still overturn the decision, but Rafsanjani's disqualification
shows that Khamenei is determined to wield all power. This
appears to be a presidential selection rather than an election."
Rafsanjani is seen as a "pillar of the revolution" because
of his closeness to the late Khomeini and has been near the
heart of power since the revolution. His candidacy was regarded
as a significant threat to all other contenders.
Though the presidency is subordinate to Khamenei, who
succeeded as supreme leader on Khomeini's death in 1989, the
possibility the Rafsanjani might recalibrate domestic and
foreign policies to limit economic and diplomatic stresses had
already led to a groundswell of public support for him and his
candidacy was quickly endorsed by reformist groups.
Given a rivalry between Rafsanjani and Khamenei that goes
back 50 years, the former president may not go quietly.
MASHAIE
Ahmadinejad ally Mashaie was quoted by Fars news agency as
saying he would contest the Guardian Council's decision: "I
consider my disqualification unjust and I will pursue a
resolution to it via the supreme leader."
His campaign office issued a statement calling for restraint
by his followers: "We ask all grassroots and spontaneous staff
and supporters of Esfandiar Rahim Mashaie to stay calm," it
said, "And organise their activities so that they do not provide
the means for malice by enemies of the Islamic Revolution."
The Guardian Council, a 12-strong panel of clerics appointed
by the Supreme Leader and Islamic jurists nominated by the
judiciary and approved by parliament, has the power to reject
any candidate it deems unfit. No reasons were given for its
decisions to bar Rafsanjani and Mashaie. A statement quoted by
state media said there would be no recourse to appeal.
A new president would be unlikely to make any rapid change
to Iran's nuclear or foreign policy, both of which are
controlled by the supreme leader, but analysts say Rafsanjani
would have sought a thaw in relations with the West.
In the United States, the "Great Satan" for Iran's leaders,
State Department spokesman Patrick Ventrell urged the Tehran
authorities to give Iranians a free vote: "The Council narrowed
the list of almost 700 potential candidates down to eight
officials based solely on who the regime believes will represent
its interests, rather than those of the Iranian people."
(Additional reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Robin
Pomeroy, Jon Hemming and Alastair Macdonald)