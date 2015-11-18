(Adds details, quotes and background)

By Balazs Koranyi

FRANKFURT Nov 18 Iran expects a nuclear deal with the West to boost economic growth and could cut its rial currency looser next year, central bank chief Valiollah Seif said on Wednesday.

Iran's growth is far slower than its potential, hurt by Western sanctions, low energy prices and high interest rates, and the bank aims to push rates down.

Sitting on some of the world's biggest oil and gas reserves, Iran signed a nuclear deal with world powers in July, agreeing to curb sensitive parts of its nuclear programme in exchange for a removal of sanctions.

"All the interest rates are far above the inflation rate. Based on the decrease of the inflation rate, interest rates should also be adapted," Seif told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.

Inflation has declined to around 13 percent and the IMF expects a further drop to 11.5 percent next year.

"The central bank is doing its best to accelerate this trend of pushing down interest rates in line with the inflation rate," Seif said.

"The interbank money market rate is above the realistic criteria, this is not good for growth in the national economy."

Commercial banks have announced plans to cut their deposit rates to 18 percent, still well above the inflation rate. The government has said it wants to cut banks' reserve requirements to 10 percent from 13 percent and interbank rates to 26 from 29.

Iran has a formal exchange rate set by the central bank and an unofficial rate used more freely. It plans to unify the two, with the merger starting around six months after the nuclear deal is implemented.

The gap between the two narrowed over the past year but has started to open up again in recent weeks. Officially the currency is 29,970 to the dollar and unofficially 35,740.

"We believe it's not the duty of the Central Bank of Iran to determine the foreign exchange rate, this rate will be determined by market mechanisms based on the real factors of the economy," Seif said.

"The only duty that the central bank of Iran has is to cap the range of fluctuations in the market and smooth the foreign exchange shock in the market," he added.

"I'm not saying we don't care about the unofficial rate, I'm saying the market should be acting on the real economic trends and the central bank should limit any potential shock."

Iran has the potential to expand by around 8 percent a year during its current five-year development plan, Seif added. (Additional reporting by Sam Wilkin; editing by Andrew Roche)