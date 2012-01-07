* Denial comes after sanctions-related currency crash
* Governor, Ahmadinejad thought to differ on monetary policy
TEHRAN Jan 7 A senior Central Bank of
Iran official has denied rumours that the bank's governor has
resigned, the ISNA news agency reported on Saturday, in a week
when the currency hit a record low amid rising inflation and
concerns about tighter economic sanctions.
"Mr (Mahmoud) Bahmani will remain firmly in his job and
whoever has published this false report has made a mistake,"
ISNA quoted a deputy central bank governor, Ebrahim Darvishi, as
saying.
ISNA did not specify where the rumour had been published.
Bahmani has been at odds with President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad
over the appropriate policies to control inflation, and has been
unable to counter political resistance in order to raise
interest rates on bank deposits that were lowered to
below-inflation levels in April.
With Iranians pulling out their savings and seeking to buy
foreign currencies, Iran has been unable to preserve the value
of the rial, which has been under pressure since the rate cut.
New U.S. sanctions approved by President Barack Obama on New
Year's Eve caused a fresh run on the rial, pushing it down to
18,000 to the dollar on Tuesday from around 13,500 rials in
December.
The central bank injected more dollars into the market on
Wednesday, aiming to rein it back to 14,000 rials, but on
Saturday it was back close to 16,000 rials on the open market.
A medium-term fall in the rial could have severe
consequences for inflation, already officially at just under 20
percent and rising, as imported goods will become more
expensive.
Sanctions that make it harder for Iranians to access
international banking services have already added to the cost of
imports, and a weakening rial will worsen the situation in a
country that is heavily reliant on imported manufactured goods.
Washington is leading an international push to impose
sanctions over Iran's nuclear research programme. Major Western
powers fear the programme is aimed at making atomic weapons,
although Iran says it is purely for peaceful purposes.
(Reporting by Hossein Jaseb; Writing by Robin Pomeroy; Editing
by Kevin Liffey)