TEHRAN, Aug 13 Iran reiterated to China on
Saturday it could take back control of a gas field being
developed by its national oil company unless it speeds up
investment, one week after the new Iranian oil minister said no
foreign contractors were needed.
"Ultimatums will certainly be given to the China National
Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) if the delays in developing the
phase 11 of South Pars continues," Ahmad Qalebani, Head of
National Iranian Oil Co.(NIOC) was quoted as saying by the
semi-official Mehr news agency.
The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) said in June that it
would "replace CNPC with domestic companies" if the Chinese
company did not step up the pace of the project, and the latest
warning came after Oil Minister Rostam Qasemi said Iran's
Revolutionary Guards' engineering arm should take over from
foreign companies.
"If the current trend of the development of South Pars phase
11 continues, it is also possible that the whole contract be
ceded to powerful domestic contractors," Qalebani said.
Qasemi joined the Oil Ministry this month after heading
Khatam al-Anbia, the Revolutionary Guards' company that has
become increasingly active in Iran's energy sector and many
other parts of the economy.
The Guards, Khatam al-Anbia and Qasemi himself are all under
sanctions imposed by countries, including the United States and
the European Union, that accuse them of involvement in helping
Iran develop nuclear technology that could be use for weapons,
something Tehran denies it is seeking.
Tehran signed a $4.7 billion contract with CNPC in 2009 to
help develop phase 11 of South Pars -- the giant gas field that
Iran shares with Qatar -- replacing France's Total SA
which it had accused of repeated delays.
Total and other European companies were forced to pull out
of Iran by tightened EU sanctions that banned companies from
investing in Iran's oil and gas industries. U.S. companies were
already banned.
Analysts expected Asian companies to take much of that
business, but Iran has expressed dissatisfaction with the pace
of work.
Iran has the second biggest gas reserves in the world after
Russia, but sanctions over its disputed nuclear programme and
other factors have slowed its development as a major exporter.
The offshore South Pars field, the world's largest reservoir
of gas, contains about half of the estimated 28 trillion cubic
metres of the country's gas reserves.
Iran said last year production at South Pars rose by nearly
30 percent during 2009-10 and that the field is expected to
generate income of up to $130 billion annually once all 24
development phases are completed.
(Writing by Ramin Mostafavi)