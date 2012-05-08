LONDON May 7 Iran is accepting yuan for some of
the crude oil it supplies to China, partly due to U.S. sanctions
aimed at limiting Tehran's nuclear programme, and is spending
the currency on Chinese goods and services, the Financial Times
reported on Monday.
The newspaper cited unidentified industry executives in
Beijing as saying most of the oil that goes from Iran to China
is handled by the Unipec trading arm of Sinopec,
China's second-largest oil company, and through another trading
company called Zhuhai Zhenrong.
The trade between the two countries is worth as much as $20
billion to $30 billion annually, but a share of it is in barter
form, such as the provision of drilling services, the FT said on
its website.
"Such measures [as the U.S. sanctions against Iran] will now
enhance the acceptability of the renminbi as a transaction
currency," it quoted the chief executive of one bank in Dubai as
saying.
Purchases of the yuan, began some months ago, but as a
result of U.S. pressure, domestic banks such as Bank of China
have stopped dealing with Iran, the paper quoted a
source as saying.
Much of the money is transferred to Tehran through Russian
banks, which take large commissions on the transactions, it
said.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)