* Iran holds about 30 million barrels condensate in ships
* Buyer Dragon Aromatics shut at least until end-Sept
* Release to pressure condensate sellers Qatar, Australia
By Chen Aizhu and Florence Tan
BEIJING/SINGAPORE, July 29 Any attempt by Iran
to sell to China millions of barrels of ultra light crude built
up in tankers over the last 2-1/2 years of sanctions is likely
to be thwarted by poor refining margins and an outage at a major
importer of the oil.
Traders and company officials say Iran has little choice but
to target China to buy the crude known as condensate because the
world's No.2 oil consumer in the past has been quickest to raise
imports when conditions were in its favour.
Other Asian buyers in Japan and South Korea said their
governments have yet to approve taking more crude from Iran as
the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers still has to be
approved by the U.S. Congress and the Islamic republic's Supreme
Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
However, China as well may not be keen on taking more
condensate.
Poor refining margins for naphtha NAF-SIN-CRK and gasoil
- the main products made from the oil - have
dampened demand for the grade. And a major buyer of condensate,
China's Dragon Aromatics, has been shut by a fire since April
and is not expected to restart in the next two months.
"Looking at current margins, the chances that we will cut
(refinery) runs are higher than those of increasing runs," said
a trader with a Chinese refiner that processes Iran's South Pars
condensate.
The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has stored some 40
million to 50 million barrels of oil onboard ships, and at least
one of the Iranian supertankers used for storage - the first to
sail since the nuclear deal - is heading towards Shanghai.
It is not clear what product or crude the tanker Starla is
transporting, but Iranian officials said last week the oil in
floating storage is either fuel oil or condensate, with the
latter accounting for around 30 million of the barrels.
Under the deal reached on July 14, Iran agreed to curb
nuclear activity in exchange for an easing of the sanctions that
have cut its oil exports by more than half since early 2012.
CONDENSATE PREMIUMS UNDER PRESSURE
NIOC used to sell around 66,000 barrels per day (bpd) to
Dragon Aromatics on a delivered basis, so it's up to Iran to
find homes for any unwanted cargoes, traders said.
"If NIOC fails to find a new buyer while maintaining
condensate production, it would be under tremendous pressure to
place the cargoes," said a Chinese trader who deals with Iran's
South Pars light crude.
The condensate, named after an offshore gas field that
produces about 300,000 bpd of the oil, has a high sulphur and
toxic mercury content, making it a tough sell in China amid
stricter environmental regulations, traders said.
Asia's largest refiner Sinopec , a
regular lifter of South Pars with a contract to buy about 70,000
bpd, has cut down imports during the summer months due to
complaints of foul-smelling sulfide, traders said.
That leaves NIOC looking for more storage space for the
light oil after earlier leasing tanks for condensate at Dalian
port in northeast China. Another storage operator in eastern
China is also exploring opportunities to store the South Pars
oil, a company source said.
Iran may have to sell its excess oil at wide discounts to
the Dubai benchmark to attract buyers as it could lose more
money storing easily evaporable condensate, traders said.
Any such sales could depress prices for other condensate
producers such as Qatar and Australia, the traders said.
Qatari condensate premiums have already fallen to six-month
lows for cargoes loading in September on weak demand in Asia due
to poor refining margins.
China's Iranian crude imports including condensate
C-IMP-IRCN-MTH rose to the second highest this year at 671,800
bpd in June, customs data showed.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)