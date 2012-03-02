SINGAPORE Mar 2 An Iranian supertanker anchored near Singapore for the past week has moored at Royal Dutch Shell's refinery to discharge about 1.5 million barrels of crude oil, according to Reuters data and three trading sources on Friday.

The National Iranian Tanker Co. (NITC) vessel Delvar arrived at the 500,000 barrel-per-day facility on Thursday evening, Reuters Freight Fundamentals Database showed.

"We do not comment on our trading activities. Shell complies with all applicable sanctions," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Francis Kan, Randy Fabi and Yaw Yan Chong;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)