(Corrects to say a cargo instead of a tonne in paragraph six)
SINGAPORE Mar 2 An Iranian supertanker
anchored near Singapore for the past week has moored at Royal
Dutch Shell's refinery to discharge about 1.5 million
barrels of crude, according to Reuters data and three trading
sources on Friday.
The National Iranian Tanker Co. (NITC) vessel Delvar arrived
on Thursday evening at Bukom island, where Shell's 500,000
barrel-per-day refinery is located, Reuters Freight Fundamentals
Database showed.
"Yes, Shell bought it. There is no other reason for it to be
anchored at Bukom," said a Singapore-based ship broker.
In an e-mail reply to a Reuters query, Shell said, "We do
not comment on our trading activities. Shell complies with all
applicable sanctions."
The 270,000-tonne Delvar arrived on Feb. 23 off Indonesia's
Karimun Island, which is a key offshore storage point near
Asia's biggest oil trading hub Singapore and is often used for
ship-to-ship transfers (STS), but NITC vessels have not been
known to call there.
The vessel then moved into Singapore waters on Feb. 26 after
discharging a cargo of condensate into a smaller, China-bound
tanker.
The smaller 60,000-tonne vessel, Xuan Wu Hu, was bound for
an oil complex in Huizhou, where China National Offshore Oil
Corp (CNOOC) and oil major Royal Dutch Shell jointly
operate a petrochemical complex.
Iran, the world's fifth largest oil producer, has been
struggling to sell its crude in the face of tightening U.S.
sanctions and an EU embargo that begins on July 1.
Anglo-Dutch major Shell is one of the biggest consumers of
Iranian crude worldwide, industry sources said, taking around
100,000 bpd into Europe and about the same quantity into Japan
under a deal with Japanese company Showa Shell that expires in
March.
Speaking on Feb. 2, when the company reported earnings,
Shell Chief Executive Peter Voser declined to elaborate on how
much Iranian crude the company was still buying.
"Shell will comply with the sanctions and we will therefore
get our crude from somewhere else," Voser said.
Singapore imported around 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) of
Iranian crude over the past year, according to industry
estimates. Official data on Iranian imports to Singapore is not
available.
Shell's Bukom refinery, the oil major's largest, makes up
the biggest share of this volume, industry sources said.
(Reporting by Francis Kan, Randy Fabi and Yaw Yan Chong;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)