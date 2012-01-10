* EU oil embargo plan seen hitting Iran export markets
* Hormuz threat may boost floating storage by oil players
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Jan 10 The volume of Iranian crude
oil stored at sea has risen to as much as 8 million barrels and
is likely to increase further as the Islamic Republic struggles
with sanctions and a seasonal refinery slowdown, shipping
sources say.
Iran, OPEC's second-largest oil producer after Saudi Arabia
with output of about 3.5 million barrels per day, faces tougher
trade hurdles over its nuclear programme. European Union
countries have agreed in principle to an Iranian oil import
embargo in the latest Western efforts to step up heat on Tehran.
"A large part of its exports will be dislocated from Europe,
and they will have to find new buyers or be replaced by other
buyers," said Samuel Ciszuk, a consultant at KBC Energy
Economics.
"In any of those cases, Iran in sales price negotiations
will have a very limited set of cards in its hands, and it's a
very plausible assumption that we will see an increase in
floating storage."
Storing crude temporarily on oil tankers at sea has been an
effective means in recent years for Iran to hold cargoes until
sales can be made while not interrupting oil field production.
Broker ICAP Shipping said the number of very large crude
carrier tankers (VLCCs) storing Iranian crude has risen to four
vessels from two in late December. A VLCC can store up to 2
million barrels of crude oil.
Another shipping source estimated Iran was using three VLCCs
to store crude oil, while JP Morgan said Iran was storing around
4 million barrels of oil and that about 22 million barrels of
floating VLCC capacity was readily available.
"If buyers disappear because of sanctions, it is likely
(that) the first move by Iran would be to begin filling floating
storage," JP Morgan said this week.
RED SEA STORAGE
Shipping sources said Iran was also using five VLCCs, up
from around four in late December, to ferry its crude on shuttle
runs to Red Sea terminals such as Sidi Kerir.
"If the EU sanctions are passed, it is likely the shuttling
to the Red Sea will slow as their storage at Sidi Kerir will
quickly fill up without EU buying," said Simon Newman, head of
tanker research at ICAP Shipping.
"Floating storage would likely increase as Iran cannot lower
their production by much as they'll lose pressure on their oil
fields," he added.
EU countries have proposed "grace periods" on existing
contracts of one to 12 months to allow companies to find
alternative suppliers before implementing an embargo.
Greece, which depends heavily on Iranian crude, is pushing
for the longest delay, diplomats told Reuters.
China, the world's top buyer of Iranian oil, is expected to
be in a stronger position to negotiate better terms and has
already cut imports from the Islamic Republic.
"Faced with a loss of traditional markets, Iran will likely
also be aggressively looking for buyers, a process which is
likely to entail heavy discounting or barter, and one that will
tend to put downward pressures on oil prices," JP Morgan said.
Much of Iran's crude is heavy and has a high sulphur
content, making it harder and more expensive for refiners to
convert it into valued transport fuels.
"We are running into the normal seasonal floating storage
when no one wants their more heavy, sour grades during shutdown
season, so it should rise on that basis too," a source said.
Iran's floating storage peaked in June 2010, when it was
estimated at over 40 million barrels of crude, the highest since
2008. It reached over 20 million barrels in early 2011 before
falling again.
HORMUZ THREAT
Shipping sources said the widening sanctions were likely to
deter most international ship owners from engaging in deals in
which Iran can hire tankers, compounding its logistic problems.
"I can't see others being willing to charter in to them.
Some companies simply won't be able to without breaking
sanctions, and those that can might jeopardise the future
employment of their vessels if they've dealt with Iran," a
shipping source said.
Iran has threatened to block the vital Strait of Hormuz if
sanctions imposed by the United States and planned by the EU
affect its exports.
Shipping sources say the potential risk of Hormuz being
disrupted also could encourage Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and other
producers to store crude oil on tankers outside the choke point.
Industry sources say the West plans to use strategic oil stocks
to replace most of the Gulf oil that would be lost.
"Those two elements together, if they get large enough,
would make the Iranian threat less credible," KBC's Ciszuk said.
International floating storage on tankers peaked at over 100
million barrels in April 2009 with 50 tankers used, mainly
VLCCs. It declined after changes in market structure made the
play less attractive.
Floating storage plays are based on the assumption that the
owner of the oil can sell a cargo later for more than the
purchase price to benefit from a market structure called
contango, in which prompt contracts trade at discounts to longer
dated ones. With the market in backwardation, no international
player is storing crude on tankers at the moment, shipping
sources said.
"If governments, traders and oil majors see increased
potential for a disruption of oil trade, we could see floating
storage increase," said Deutsche Bank analyst Justin Yagerman.
"Oil traders may seek to take advantage of a potential spike
in oil prices due to crude availability if the Strait is closed
and contract tankers to cheaply store crude for later sale if
prices increase."
