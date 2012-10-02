UPDATE 1-Emma Stone wins best actress Oscar for 'La La Land'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Emma Stone won her first Oscar on Sunday for her lead role as a struggling actress who falls in love with a jazz musician in musical romance "La La Land."
DUBAI Oct 2 President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said on Tuesday that Iran's central bank had provided enough hard currency to finance imports into the country, despite Western economic sanctions designed to cut its oil earnings.
"The central bank has provided all the currency for these imports," Ahmadinejad told a news conference after the rial plunged to a record low against the U.S. dollar earlier in the day.
He said the country's enemies were waging a "psychological war" against it, adding: "Enemies have managed to reduce our oil sales but hopefully we will compensate for this."
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Casey Affleck won the best actor Oscar on Sunday for his role as a grief-stricken father in family drama "Manchester by the Sea."
