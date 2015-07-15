DUBAI, July 15 Iran's central bank governor
indicated on Wednesday that Tehran was keen to dampen any rise
in the rial due to optimism over the lifting of economic
sanctions after its nuclear deal with world powers.
The rial, which suffered under the sanctions, has edged up
to around 32,450 against the U.S. dollar in the free market
after Tuesday's nuclear agreement from 32,550 at the end of last
week, according to Iranian foreign exchange websites.
Growing optimism about the post-deal economy could prompt
Iranians to change back into rials billions of dollars that they
converted into hard currencies and gold, putting upward pressure
on the currency's value and eventually hurting Iranian exports.
"We saw a slight drop in the dollar price after the nuclear
deal, but this won't continue in the long run," central bank
governor Valiollah Seif told reporters after a cabinet meeting,
according to the Iranian Labour News Agency ILNA.
Iran currently operates two exchange rates, the free market
rate and an official rate used for some state transactions,
which is now at 29,499.
In recent months, the central bank has been raising the
official rate gradually to shrink the gap between the two. It
has said it wants to eliminate the difference entirely, to make
the economy more efficient by putting private firms on an equal
footing with state institutions.
Seif said on Wednesday that the central bank would need five
to six months after the nuclear deal was implemented to unify
the exchange rate. "Preparations have already started," he said.
The nuclear agreement will be implemented once the
International Atomic Energy Agency has verified that Iran is
keeping to its side of the bargain.
That may happen around the end of this year, giving Iran
access to over $100 billion of assets frozen abroad by the
sanctions, according to U.S. officials.
"Implementation of a single forex rate is easier for the
government when it has enough foreign exchange reserves, so that
a market shockwave will not stop the policy," government
spokesman Mohammad Baqer Nobakht said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin Nouri; Writing by Andrew
Torchia; Editing by Tom Heneghan)