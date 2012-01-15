* Unofficial money changers threatened with arrest

* Licensed dealers told to sell dollars at below market rate

By Mitra Amiri

TEHRAN, Jan 15 Iranian authorities will arrest people trading foreign currencies on the black market, media reported on Sunday, in the latest attempt to stop a slide in the currency that has, at least in part, been sparked by new Western economic sanctions.

"Street dealers will be prosecuted and those who carry foreign currencies without an invoice will be arrested as of Sunday," the Ebtekar daily newspaper quoted a deputy central bank governor, Ebrahim Darvishi, as saying.

The Iranian rial fell to a record low against the dollar this month after U.S. President Barack Obama signed a bill imposing sanctions on the Central Bank of Iran, with Iranians rushing to acquire increasingly scarce hard currencies.

Tehran has played down the sanctions' impact and said the state has no shortage of petrodollars. Officials who blame speculators for pushing up the price of dollars hope the new measures will stop Iranians hoping to make a quick profit from the rial's decline.

"The possesion of foreign currencies in the absence of an invoice from official outlets is illegal and will be punishable by a fine amounting to double the amount," Darvishi said.

Exchange offices in Tehran contacted by Reuters said they had halted the sale of dollars completely as the central bank had instructed them to sell at no more than 14,000 rials.

They were offering to buy dollars at 13,900 rials, an unattractive offer after two weeks during which the price of dollars on the open market has been between 16,000 and 17,000 rials.

The financial website Mesghal, which many Iranians use to find real market rates for currencies, has been blocked by the government's extensive Internet filter for several days.

Accessible using a virtual private network (VPN) connection, Mesghal put the price of dollars on Sunday at 16,950 rials, 50 percent more than the central bank's official "reference rate" of 11,280 rials.

Iranian media reported that some street dealers were still doing business but others had taken heed of the arrest warning and were trading foreign currency in private.

INSTABILITY

Analysts believe the sharp drop in the rial's value is linked to the new sanctions, raising inflation and fears of a possible military strike by the United States and Israel.

Washington hopes the new sanctions will push Iran into curbing its nuclear ambitions which it believes are aimed at making a bomb. Tehran says its work is entirely peaceful and nothing will stop its pursuit of atomic technology.

"The main reasons behind this instability in the market are the Western sanctions imposed on the country's economy and especially those on oil and also the military threats against the Islamic state," said political analyst Mohammad Shamas, who teaches at Tehran University.

"The central bank's latest move might help to stabilise the market but it cannot solve the main problems behind this instability," Shamas said.

Another shift in monetary policy, awaiting the approval of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, might have more impact.

The central bank's monetary council said last week it planned to raise interest rates on bank deposits as a way of mopping up liquidity. That would reverse a decision taken in April to lower rates to below-inflation levels - a measure that caused a rush for hard currency and gold and weakened the rial.

Ahmadinejad, who was on his way back from a tour of Latin America, has previously opposed an increase in interest rates, putting him at odds with Central Bank Governor Mahmoud Bahmani.

The currency problem is a major political headache for Ahmadinejad ahead of March 2 parliamentary elections, not least because it could be portrayed as a consequence of the sanctions he has long said would not hurt the economy and poses questions about his economic policies. (Reporting By Mitra Amiri; Editing by Greg Mahlich)