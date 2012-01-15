* Unofficial money changers threatened with arrest
* Licensed dealers told to sell dollars at below market rate
By Mitra Amiri
TEHRAN, Jan 15 Iranian authorities will
arrest people trading foreign currencies on the black market,
media reported on Sunday, in the latest attempt to stop a slide
in the currency that has, at least in part, been sparked by new
Western economic sanctions.
"Street dealers will be prosecuted and those who carry
foreign currencies without an invoice will be arrested as of
Sunday," the Ebtekar daily newspaper quoted a deputy central
bank governor, Ebrahim Darvishi, as saying.
The Iranian rial fell to a record low against the dollar
this month after U.S. President Barack Obama signed a bill
imposing sanctions on the Central Bank of Iran, with Iranians
rushing to acquire increasingly scarce hard currencies.
Tehran has played down the sanctions' impact and said the
state has no shortage of petrodollars. Officials who blame
speculators for pushing up the price of dollars hope the new
measures will stop Iranians hoping to make a quick profit from
the rial's decline.
"The possesion of foreign currencies in the absence of an
invoice from official outlets is illegal and will be punishable
by a fine amounting to double the amount," Darvishi said.
Exchange offices in Tehran contacted by Reuters said they
had halted the sale of dollars completely as the central bank
had instructed them to sell at no more than 14,000 rials.
They were offering to buy dollars at 13,900 rials, an
unattractive offer after two weeks during which the price of
dollars on the open market has been between 16,000 and 17,000
rials.
The financial website Mesghal, which many Iranians use to
find real market rates for currencies, has been blocked by the
government's extensive Internet filter for several days.
Accessible using a virtual private network (VPN) connection,
Mesghal put the price of dollars on Sunday at 16,950 rials, 50
percent more than the central bank's official "reference rate"
of 11,280 rials.
Iranian media reported that some street dealers were still
doing business but others had taken heed of the arrest warning
and were trading foreign currency in private.
INSTABILITY
Analysts believe the sharp drop in the rial's value is
linked to the new sanctions, raising inflation and fears of a
possible military strike by the United States and Israel.
Washington hopes the new sanctions will push Iran into
curbing its nuclear ambitions which it believes are aimed at
making a bomb. Tehran says its work is entirely peaceful and
nothing will stop its pursuit of atomic technology.
"The main reasons behind this instability in the market are
the Western sanctions imposed on the country's economy and
especially those on oil and also the military threats against
the Islamic state," said political analyst Mohammad Shamas, who
teaches at Tehran University.
"The central bank's latest move might help to stabilise the
market but it cannot solve the main problems behind this
instability," Shamas said.
Another shift in monetary policy, awaiting the approval of
President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, might have more impact.
The central bank's monetary council said last week it
planned to raise interest rates on bank deposits as a way of
mopping up liquidity. That would reverse a decision taken in
April to lower rates to below-inflation levels - a measure that
caused a rush for hard currency and gold and weakened the rial.
Ahmadinejad, who was on his way back from a tour of Latin
America, has previously opposed an increase in interest rates,
putting him at odds with Central Bank Governor Mahmoud Bahmani.
The currency problem is a major political headache for
Ahmadinejad ahead of March 2 parliamentary elections, not least
because it could be portrayed as a consequence of the sanctions
he has long said would not hurt the economy and poses questions
about his economic policies.
(Reporting By Mitra Amiri; Editing by Greg Mahlich)