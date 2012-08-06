DUBAI Aug 6 Iran's rial sank about 5 percent in
trading against the U.S. dollar on Monday after the central bank
said it would change the currency's official exchange rate,
prompting fears of another devaluation.
The rial was trading in the free market at around 21,510 per
dollar, according to Persian-language currency tracking website
Mazanex, down from about 20,440 on Sunday.
Central bank governor Mahmoud Bahmani said on Sunday he
would announce a change to the government's "reference rate" of
12,260 rials to the dollar "within the next 10 days", Iranian
media reported.
Iranian media speculated that the new reference rate might
be between 15,000 and 16,000 rials.
Most Iranians are unable to obtain dollars at the official
rate and must instead use the free market, which is much more
expensive.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati, Editing by Andrew Torchia)