WASHINGTON Oct 3 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton held out the possibility on Wednesday that sanctions on Iran could be eased quickly if Tehran were willing to work with major powers to address questions about its nuclear program.

"They have made their own government decisions - having nothing to do with the sanctions - that have had an impact on the economic conditions inside of the country," Clinton told reporters when asked about protests sparked by the collapse of Iran's currency.

"Of course the sanctions have had an impact as well, but those could be remedied in short order if the Iranian government were willing to work with the P5+1 and the rest of the international community in a sincere manner," she added, referring to a group that includes the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council - Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States - as well as Germany.