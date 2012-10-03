WASHINGTON Oct 3 U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton held out the possibility on Wednesday that
sanctions on Iran could be eased quickly if Tehran were willing
to work with major powers to address questions about its nuclear
program.
"They have made their own government decisions - having
nothing to do with the sanctions - that have had an impact on
the economic conditions inside of the country," Clinton told
reporters when asked about protests sparked by the collapse of
Iran's currency.
"Of course the sanctions have had an impact as well, but
those could be remedied in short order if the Iranian government
were willing to work with the P5+1 and the rest of the
international community in a sincere manner," she added,
referring to a group that includes the five permanent members of
the U.N. Security Council - Britain, China, France, Russia and
the United States - as well as Germany.