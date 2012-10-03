WASHINGTON Oct 3 U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton held out the possibility on Wednesday that
sanctions on Iran could be eased quickly if Tehran worked with
major powers to address questions about its nuclear program.
Speaking to reporters about protests in Iran triggered by
the collapse of the Iranian currency, which has lost 40 percent
of its value against the dollar in a week, Clinton blamed the
Iranian government - rather than Western sanctions - for the
financial troubles.
The United States and its allies accuse Iran of using its
atomic program as a cover to develop nuclear weapons and have
imposed increasingly stringent economic sanctions to try to
force Iran to answer questions about the program. Iran has said
its program is for solely peaceful purposes, not for weapons.
Panicking Iranians have scrambled to buy hard currency,
pushing down the rial, whose increasing weakness is hurting
living standards and threatening jobs.
"They have made their own government decisions - having
nothing to do with the sanctions - that have had an impact on
the economic conditions inside of the country," Clinton told
reporters when asked about the protests.
"Of course the sanctions have had an impact as well, but
those could be remedied in short order if the Iranian government
were willing to work with the P5+1 and the rest of the
international community in a sincere manner," she added,
referring to a group that includes the five permanent members of
the U.N. Security Council - Britain, China, France, Russia and
the United States - as well as Germany.
While the rial's slide suggested the Western sanctions were
having a serious impact, many businessmen and ordinary citizens
say the government is at least partly to blame for the currency
crisis.
The rial's losses accelerated in the past week after the
government launched an "exchange center" to supply dollars to
importers of basic goods. Businessmen say the center failed to
meet demand for dollars.