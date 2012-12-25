DUBAI Dec 25 An Internet virus attacked
computers at industrial sites in southern Iran, in an apparent
extension of a covert cyber war that initially targeted the
country's nuclear facilities, an Iranian official said.
Iran, the world's No. 5 oil exporter, has tightened online
security since its uranium enrichment centrifuges were hit in
2010 by the Stuxnet computer worm, which Tehran believes was
planted by arch-adversaries Israel or the United States.
The unit tasked with fighting cyber attacks, the Passive
Defence Organisation, said a virus had infected several sites in
Hormozgan province in recent months but was neutralised.
"Enemies are constantly attacking Iran's industrial units
through Internet networks in order to create disruptions," Ali
Akbar Akhavan, head of the Hormozgan branch of the organisation,
was quoted as saying by the Iranian Students' News Agency on
Tuesday.
"This virus has even penetrated some manufacturing
industries in Hormozgan province, but with timely measures and
the cooperation of skilled hackers in the province, the progress
of this virus was halted," Akhavan said.
"As an example, the Bandar Abbas Tavanir Co., a producer of
electricity in the province and even adjacent provinces, has
been the target of Internet attacks in recent months," he said.
Bandar Abbas is the capital of Hormozgan province on Iran's
southern coast and home to an oil refinery and container port.
Israeli officials have threatened military action against
Iranian nuclear facilities if Western sanctions on Tehran's
banking and oil sectors do not persuade the Islamic Republic to
shelve its disputed atomic programme.
Western powers suspect Iran is trying to develop the means
to produce nuclear weapons. Tehran says it is enriching uranium
only for civilian energy.
Iranian authorities said in April that a computer virus was
detected inside the control systems of Kharg Island - which
handles the vast majority of Iran's crude oil exports - but the
terminal had remained operational.
Cyber attackers also slowed Iran's Internet and attacked its
offshore oil and gas platforms this year, Iranian officials have
said.
