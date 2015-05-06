(Adds U.S. Navy stops accompany commercial ships through
strait)
By Parisa Hafezi
ANKARA May 6 Iran said on Wednesday a legal
settlement could be reached soon over its seizure of a
Marshall-Islands flagged container ship, and the U.S. military
said it stopped accompanying commercial ships through the Strait
of Hormuz, at least for now.
The Maersk Tigris was diverted on April 28 by Iranian patrol
boats in the strait, one of the world's major oil shipping
lanes, prompting the United States to send vessels to monitor
the situation and to accompany U.S.-flagged vessels passing
through the strait.
Danish shipping giant Maersk has insisted on the release of
the vessel and its 24 crew members. Iran says the Maersk Tigris
would only be let go once a years-old debt case is settled.
"The negotiations between the private complainant and the
other party are going on and possibly the issue will be resolved
in a day or two," Iran's official IRNA news agency quoted
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Marzieh Afkham as telling a news
conference.
"The 24 members of the crew are free and they are
benefiting from consular assistance," she said.
At the Pentagon, spokesman Colonel Steve Warren said the
U.S. Navy had quietly stopped accompanying commercial ships on
Tuesday, noting that the original order to carry out the mission
had only been for a brief period, which had ended.
Still, a U.S. defense official, speaking later on condition
of anonymity, cautioned that it would be very easy to restart
the mission and would not rule out such a possibility.
U.S. Navy ships started accompanying U.S.-flagged commercial
vessels through the Strait on April 30, a decision taken
following the Maersk Tigris' seizure and after Iranian ships
shadowed the U.S.-flagged Maersk Kensington on April 24.
Warren stressed that the U.S. Navy would still conduct
"routine maritime security operations" in the area.
The Pentagon had previously said that the United States had
also started accompanying British-flagged commercial ships. But
two U.S. defense officials said on Wednesday there had been
initial confusion and no British commercial ships, to their
knowledge, were accompanied through the strait.
The Maersk incident occurred at a critical juncture in
U.S.-Iranian relations, which could thaw after decades of
hostility if negotiations on a nuclear deal between Tehran and
six world powers including Washington succeed.
It also coincided with heightened tension between regional
arch-rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia over the civil war in Yemen,
in which they support opposing sides.
IN CONTACT WITH CREW
A spokesman for Rickmers Shipmanagement, which manages the
ship, said it was in contact with the crew.
"They are still on the ship and they have always been
onboard the vessel since the Iranians took custody of the ship,"
the spokesman said.
Maersk, the world's largest container shipping company, said
it had sent a letter of undertaking related to the case earlier
on Wednesday but would not elaborate on what that undertaking
was or when the issue could be resolved.
Maersk chartered the ship, which according to ship operator
Rickmers is owned by undisclosed private investors.
Iranian officials have repeatedly said the vessel will not
be released until the case is settled. But Maersk has argued
that because the vessel is not owned by the company, it has
nothing to do with any legal proceedings.
A Rickmers spokesman said on Thursday: "We've noted the
statements in the media from Iran's Foreign Ministry
spokeswoman. I can only confirm that Maersk - as stated
yesterday - are in dialogue with the court in Iran."
