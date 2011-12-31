(Repeats item with no changes to text)

TEHRAN Dec 31 Iran test-fired long range missiles on Saturday during a naval exercise in the Gulf, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

"Iran test-fired missiles including long range (missiles), surface to sea ... in the Persian Gulf," Fars said.

Iran threatened on Tuesday to stop the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf if it became the target of an oil export embargo over its nuclear ambitions, a move that could trigger military conflict with countries dependent on Gulf oil. (Writing by Ramin Mostafavi; editing by David Stamp)