UPDATE 1-EU plans more legal action against governments soft on car emissions cheating
* EU says governments protecting carmakers (Updates with results of EU lawmakers vote)
(Repeats item with no changes to text)
TEHRAN Dec 31 Iran test-fired long range missiles on Saturday during a naval exercise in the Gulf, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.
"Iran test-fired missiles including long range (missiles), surface to sea ... in the Persian Gulf," Fars said.
Iran threatened on Tuesday to stop the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf if it became the target of an oil export embargo over its nuclear ambitions, a move that could trigger military conflict with countries dependent on Gulf oil. (Writing by Ramin Mostafavi; editing by David Stamp)
* EU says governments protecting carmakers (Updates with results of EU lawmakers vote)
OSLO, Feb 9 Norwegian Air is lobbying its government to scrap a deal which prevents it from flying the "Siberian Corridor" over Russia, the shortest route between Scandinavia and Asia.
LONDON, Feb 9 Stocks rose and yields fell on some of the euro zone's battered low-rated bonds on Thursday as investors put aside the political risks that have dominated markets this week.