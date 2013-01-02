DUBAI Jan 2 Iran has captured two miniature
U.S.-made surveillance drones over the past 17 months, Iranian
media reported on Wednesday.
Several drone incidents over the past year have highlighted
tension in the Gulf as Iran and the United States flex their
military capabilities in the vital oil exporting region in a
standoff over Iran's disputed nuclear programme.
The lightweight RQ11 Raven drones were brought down by
Iranian air defence units in separate incidents in August 2011
and November 2012, Rear Admiral Amir Rastegari told Fars news
agency.
"Much of the data of these drones has been decoded by the
Army's jihad and research centre," he said, without elaborating.
Manufactured by AeroVironment, the RQ11 Raven has a wingspan
of 1.36 metres (4.5 feet) and a range of 10 kilometres (6.2
miles) and is used by the U.S. military for low-altitude
surveillance.
Iran said on Dec. 4 that it had captured a U.S. intelligence
ScanEagle drone in its air space over the Gulf in the previous
few days, but the United States said there was no evidence to
support the assertion.
The U.S. Navy said had not lost any unmanned aircraft in the
area. The four-foot (1.25 metre) ScanEagle surveillance drones
built by Boeing Co are deployed in the region by the
United States military and also by other countries.
In November, the United States said Iranian warplanes shot
at a U.S drone flying in international air space. Iran said the
aircraft had entered its air space to spy on Iranian oil
platforms and said it would respond "decisively" to any
incursions.
(Reporting by Marcus George; Editing by Mark Heinrich)