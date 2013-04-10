* Bushehr built to withstand bigger tremor - nuclear chief
* Earthquake killed 37, including eight children under 10
By Yeganeh Torbati
DUBAI, April 10 Iran plans to build more nuclear
power reactors in an earthquake-prone coastal area, Iranian
media said on Wednesday, a day after a strong tremor struck the
region close to its only existing such plant.
Tuesday's 6.3-magnitude quake hit 89 km (55 miles) southeast
of the port of Bushehr, killing 37 people and injuring more than
900 as it flattened small villages. The dead included eight
children under the age of 10.
But the nuclear power station 18 km (11 miles) south of
Bushehr was unaffected, according to Iranian officials and the
Russian company that built the facility.
Tehran has repeatedly rejected safety concerns about
Bushehr, which is located in a highly seismic area on Iran's
Gulf coast and began operations in 2011 after decades of delays.
The head of the Islamic state's Atomic Energy Organisation
said hours after the earthquake that more reactors would be
built there.
"This earthquake had no impact on the Bushehr nuclear power
plant installation," Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani told state
television late on Tuesday in comments published by the
semi-official Mehr News Agency on Wednesday.
"Not only was the power plant not producing electricity or
sending it to the grid at the time, but even while operating the
Bushehr power plant has been designed to withstand earthquakes
of more than 8.0 on the Richter scale," he said.
The Bushehr site is capable of holding six power reactors
and construction of two more units of at least 1,000 megawatts
will start in the "near future" there, he said. Iran has
identified 16 sites elsewhere in the country suitable for other
atomic plants.
Iran sits on major faultlines and has suffered several
devastating earthquakes, including a 6.6-magnitude quake in 2003
which flattened the southeastern city of Bam and killed more
than 25,000 people. In August, more than 300 people were killed
when two quakes struck the country's northwest.
A report published last week by U.S. think-tanks the
Carnegie Endowment and the Federation of American Scientists
said that, "ominously", the Bushehr reactor sits at the
intersection of three tectonic plates, and that warnings about
the threat of earthquakes had "fallen on deaf ears".
It estimated Bushehr's price tag over four decades at $11
billion, making it one of the world's most expensive plants.
Walt Patterson, an expert in energy infrastructure at
Britain's Chatham House think-tank, said he believed Iran's
nuclear expansion plans were "very ill-advised" both for
financial and technological reasons.
He added: "I would certainly be very uneasy about having a
large inventory of radioactivity anywhere where there was going
to be major seismic activity."
Iran says its nuclear programme is for purely peaceful
purposes, but Western powers suspect it is also intended to
develop the capability to make nuclear bombs.
DAMAGE
Dozens of aftershocks were detected in the hours following
the initial quake, and a 5.2-magnitude quake struck on Wednesday
with an epicentre 105 kilometres (65 miles) from Bushehr,
according to the U.S. Geological Survey
About 92 villages were affected by Tuesday's quake, said
Mahmoud Mozaffar, a Red Crescent official, Iran's ISNA news
agency reported. About 120 people had injuries severe enough to
be admitted to hospital, Iranian officials said.
Initial damage was estimated at about 1.54 trillion rials,
or $43 million at open-market exchange rates, provincial
official Shapour Rostami said.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of
Humanitarian Affairs said on Wednesday Iranian authorities had
made no request for international assistance. Iran's Red
Crescent had sent 100 relief workers and three helicopters from
neighbouring provinces to the area, OCHA said.
About 800 homes were completely destroyed, said Hassan
Ghadami of Iran's crisis-management organisation. Many village
homes are built out of mud brick, which can crumble easily.
"One hundred percent of the destroyed homes did not meet
minimum construction standards," Ghadami said.
Ali, a resident of the region who travelled with friends to
help people in damaged areas, estimated that 70 percent of the
homes in the town of Shonbe had been completely destroyed.
Ambulances and other assistance were sent from nearby
provinces and provincial officials were quickly dispatched to
assess the damage and oversee efforts, he said by phone.
After the earthquakes last August, some lawmakers criticised
the authorities over a shortage of tents and other aid, but Ali
said relief operations this time had been "excellent".
Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) crisis committee
spokesperson Mazaher Ansari said the onshore and offshore
installations of Iran's largest gas field, South Pars, were
unaffected by the quake, which was felt across the Gulf, oil
ministry news agency Shana reported on Wednesday.
Pope Francis expressed condolences: "I pray for the victims
and express my closeness to the population affected by this
disaster."
