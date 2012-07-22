* Soaring price puts chicken out of reach for many
* Police chief says chicken images may fire tensions
* Fall of currency, price of feed largely to blame
By Marcus George and Yeganeh Torbati
DUBAI, July 22 Earlier this month, Iran's
national police chief ventured boldly into what has become known
as the country's "chicken crisis". The feathers haven't stopped
flying since.
The soaring price for a staple food that Iranians relish
cooked with saffron, plums or pomegranates has become such a hot
topic of public debate, and a sign of the sinking purchasing
power of many Iranians, that Police Chief Esmail Ahmadi
Moghaddam felt it his duty to intervene.
He urged television stations to avoid broadcasting images of
people eating chicken, saying such pictures could fire up social
tensions, with perhaps unforeseen consequences.
"Certain people witnessing this class gap between the rich
and the poor might grab a knife and think they will get their
share from the wealthy," Mehr news agency quoted him as saying.
As far as is known, no one has gone to that extreme, but as
Iran's economy struggles with erratic government management and
international sanctions imposed over the country's disputed
nuclear programme, prices of food and fuel have jumped across
the board in the past 18 months.
At around 65,000 rials, or over $5 at the official exchange
rate, a kilo (2.2 lb) of chicken is now nearly three times the
price it was a year ago. That makes it hard to afford for many
in a country where gross national income per capita was about
$4,520 in 2009, or $377 per month, according to the most recent
estimate by the World Bank.
The surge in the price is mainly due to the exorbitant cost
of importing chicken feed with Iran's weakened currency, which
on the black market is more than 40 percent lower against the
U.S. dollar than it was at the start of this year.
DINNER TABLES
With chicken becoming rarer on middle- and working-class
dinner tables, many Iranians are expressing their frustration
with mordant humour.
Iranian cartoonist Mana Neyestani, who lives in France,
mocked Ahmadi Moghaddam's warning with a cartoon of a young man
watching a pornographic film. His father tries to cover up only
the image of a roast chicken in the background of the film,
saying: "How many times have I told you not to watch films with
chicken in them?"
Photographer Arash Ashoorinia published on his website a
range of images showing delectable chicken dishes. "It's
possible that publishing these kinds of photos will be banned.
Of course I had many more beautiful photos, but I wouldn't want
to act against national security!" he wrote underneath.
Iran's social networks are buzzing. "There are two classes
of people: below the chicken line and above the chicken line,"
quipped one Twitter posting from a Shiraz resident.
Another tweet joked that instead of asking for traditional
gold coins, soon-to-be-married Iranian women would request
dowries of 200 tonnes of chicken.
Officials, worried about popular resentment, have done their
best to assure irate Iranians that chicken will be in plentiful
supply and at fair prices.
There have been widely announced fines for those found to be
profiteering, proclamations on the provision of
government-subsidised chicken for the holy month of Ramadan, and
reassurances that tonnes of healthy stock will soon be available
at market.
Pictures of queues of people hoping to buy
government-subsidised chicken have been widely carried in
state-influenced Iranian media in the last several weeks -
apparently to demonstrate that the government is addressing the
problem.
Officials maintain Iran has endured more than three decades
of economic sanctions and can withstand plenty more. Some
government figures, including President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad,
have described the sanctions as a blessing that will wean the
country off foreign goods and dependence on oil income.
But for now, at least, Iran's chicken industry remains
dependent on the outside world. Much of the soya beans and corn
fed to broiler chickens is imported from abroad.
Talking to Reuters by telephone, a veteran chicken producer
in Iran, who asked not to be named, blamed the price rises on
government mismanagement as well as the sanctions.
"Around half the chicken farms have stopped production
because it has become too expensive to buy the imported raw
materials," he said, citing the sharp increases in the cost of
feed and imported vaccines.
"We are so sorry about the situation but it's impossible to
bring the price down. It's very upsetting for so many Iranians."
POLITICS
With opposition activity in Iran tightly controlled, the
chicken crisis, and the country's general economic distress,
look unlikely for now to prompt wide protests that could
challenge the government's hold on power.
But the price of chicken has become an issue in national
politics, where some anti-Ahmadinejad members of parliament are
publicly denouncing rivals in the executive branch for failing
to prepare for the crisis.
"Livestock and poultry dealers gave warnings eight months
ago about the lack of hay and feed," said Ali Larijani, head of
Iran's parliament and a rival to Ahmadinejad, according to the
Iranian Students' News Agency.
Ahmadinejad has faced increasing criticism over his economic
record since introducing reforms in 2010 that withdrew generous
subsidies to nearly all Iranians in favour of cash handouts; the
reforms have contributed to inflation.
Although the government's policy of supplying subsidised
chicken has partially eased the problem, as a public relations
gesture it risks backfiring by reminding some Iranians of the
worst days of the economy during the devastating Iran-Iraq War
of the 1980s.
"There are queues for chicken every day," said Ayhan, a
university professor living in Tehran. "It reminds me of 1981."
