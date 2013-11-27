DUBAI Nov 27 President Hassan Rouhani said
Iran's economic problems went beyond sanctions and blamed
"unparalleled stagflation" on the profligacy of his predecessor,
hardliner Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
In office from 2005 until August, Ahmadinejad presided over
an unprecedented period of revenue growth due to high oil
prices, but analysts say, squandered much of it with subsidies
that pumped money into the economy and drove up inflation.
He also antagonised the United States and the West by
threatening to wipe Israel off "the page of time", repeated
denials of the Holocaust and an uncompromising stance on the
nuclear issue.
"The stagflation in 1391 was unparalleled," Rouhani said
referring to the Iranian year that ended in March.
The economy contracted by 6 percent while inflation stood at
more than 40 percent, he said.
"These facts show the conditions we inherited from the
previous government and in what conditions we must grapple with
the problems," Rouhani said.
Rouhani secured a landslide election victory in June
promising a policy of "constructive engagement" with the outside
world would help ease international sanctions on the Islamic
Republic imposed over its disputed nuclear programme.
An interim deal with six world powers clinched in Geneva on
Sunday promises to bring some $7 billion-worth of relief from
those sanctions, but most of the measures remain in place and
Rouhani said it would take time for the economy to improve.
U.S. and European Union sanctions on Iran's oil, shipping
and banking sectors halved Iranian crude exports, helped fuel
inflation and unemployment and drive down the value of the rial.
"I don't want to say that all the economic problems are
related to the sanctions. A major part of the problems is
related to mismanagement," he said in a speech late on Tuesday
to mark his first 100 days in office.
Rouhani said bringing down inflation was a priority for
government. He said inflation had fallen to 36 percent by the
end of October and the government aimed to bring it down to 35
percent by the end of the current Iranian year in March 2014 and
to below 25 percent by the following year.
The government would not yet reform the expensive government
subsidy programme brought in by Ahmadinejad under which most
Iranian families receive government handouts.
"The government seeks to reform the method for paying
subsidies. In the beginning the government will rein in
inflation and reform the banking system, then we will get into
the second phase of subsidy spending," he said.