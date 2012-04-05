By Marcus George
DUBAI, April 5 Iran's government will provide
subsidised foreign currency for around half of all goods
imported into the country this year, according to a state news
agency report on Thursday, after new sanctions against the state
slashed the value of its rial.
The country's central bank banned free market trading in
currency in January, seeking to fend off soaring inflation and
further devaluation spurred by international sanctions imposed
against Iran's financial and energy sectors.
Over $30 billion would be made available by the government
to importers at the fixed rate, based on the previous year's
figures for imports, state news agency IRNA quoted a trade
official as saying.
"On average, of the total imports into the country, around
half consist of raw materials, automobile spare parts,
intermediary machinery and the like," said Kiomars Fathollah
Kermanshahi, deputy director of the state-run Trade Promotion
Organisation.
The rial lost 30 percent of its value within weeks after the
United States and its allies imposed additional sanctions,
seeking to force Iran to abandon uranium enrichment activities
which they suspect are part of a programme to develop nuclear
weapons. Iran maintains its nuclear goals are purely peaceful.
Targeting Iran's banking industry has made it difficult for
the country to pay for basic foods through the global banking
system, even though foodstuffs themselves are not subject to
sanctions.
The central bank introduced an official rate of 12,260 rials
to the dollar in January. However, last month the central bank
said the rial could again be traded at free-market rates after
some importers complained about being unable to buy foreign
currency. They can now purchase dollars legitimately but at a
more expensive rate - currently around 19,000 rials.
