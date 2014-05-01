* Inflation has come down a bit, economy emerging from
recession
* Rial's slide in recent weeks suggests gains vulnerable
* Orthodox fiscal, monetary policies aim to revive economy
* But costs, political implications are slowing reforms
* This could hinder post-sanctions foreign investment
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, May 1 A sharp drop in the rial currency
reveals heavy pressure on Iran's economy as President Hassan
Rouhani struggles to deliver higher living standards and shore
up domestic political support for a nuclear deal with world
powers.
The rial's free market rate against the U.S. dollar sank to
33,000 this week, a fall of 9 percent from around 30,000 in
early April, according to Iranian currency trading websites.
Central bank governor Valiollah Seif issued a rare public
statement trying to calm the market.
"The currency's fluctuation in recent days is not in line
with positive signs regarding the economy," Iranian media quoted
him as saying last week. He blamed "opinions that aren't based
on correct information", without elaborating.
Iran and six major world powers plan in mid-May to start
drafting key elements of a broad settlement to the dispute over
the country's nuclear programme, with the hope of putting an end
to a decade of tensions.
The six want to ensure the programme is curtailed enough
that it would take Iran a long time to assemble nuclear bomb
components, if it chose to do so. The Islamic Republic denies
having such intentions but wants to end the tough economic
sanctions that have hurt the economy.
The recent rial slide has not been as serious as in 2012,
when the currency lost a third of its value to nearly 40,000
after the latest round of sanctions were imposed.
Since he took office last August after a landslide election
win, Rouhani has succeeded in repairing some of the economic
damage which Iran suffered during years of direct confrontation
with the West under his predecessor Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
The official inflation rate has come down to 32.5 percent
from above 40 percent in mid-2013. The economy seems to be
emerging from recession; gross domestic product will grow 1.5
percent this year after shrinking 5.6 percent in 2012 and 1.7
percent in 2013, the International Monetary Fund estimates.
But the rial's renewed weakness suggests those gains remain
vulnerable and that Rouhani faces major political and financial
pressures as he tries to reform economic policy and cut the
influence of some of his conservative enemies over the economy.
Reasons for the rial's drop remain murky, but none are
positive for Rouhani, whose success in stabilising the currency
was one of his key early achievements after the election.
Some traders and businessmen in Tehran and Dubai speculate
that Iran, its oil earnings slashed by Western sanctions, may
have run up against a fresh shortage of foreign currency.
There is also talk that wealthy Iranian businessmen opposed
to Rouhani's reforms deliberately dumped rials, to warn him not
to go too far. Others believe ordinary Iranians scrambled to buy
dollars because they feared an imminent rise in gasoline prices,
the result of his subsidy reforms, would boost inflation again.
Thousands of foreign businessmen are exploring the
possibility of returning to Iran if Tehran reaches an
international agreement on its nuclear programme by a July 20
deadline. But the economic uncertainties mean many may return
only slowly and cautiously, even if a deal is struck.
"Slowly but surely, the economy is recovering. But overall
it is going to take time," said Ramin Rabii, director of
Turquoise Partners, a Tehran-based investment firm which has
around $200 million of assets under management.
"There is still stagflation, high inflation with very low
growth. This is not something one can escape from in a short
period of time - it would not be easy anywhere in the world."
POLICIES
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who oversees
Rouhani, has spoken repeatedly this year of creating a
"resistance economy" to mobilise the nation's resources against
foreign pressure.
Far from indicating a lurch towards more state control of
the economy, the rhetoric seems designed to placate hardline
conservatives while justifying Rouhani's reforms, which in many
ways resemble policies of a centre-right European government.
Tighter fiscal and monetary policy are at the top of the
list. Growth in projected budget spending for the current fiscal
year was slowed to 9 percent, well under inflation, in contrast
to profligate spending under Ahmadinejad.
Seif, appointed by Rouhani, has begun to rein in the
ballooning money supply growth which fuelled inflation and rial
depreciation. This could eventually permit a cut in the
double-digit interest rates hurting Iranian firms'
competitiveness.
Officials have spoken in principle of giving the private
sector more of a role in the economy; in a sign of possible
reforms to come, exports of steel products were liberalised
between January and June 2014 to give producers an incentive.
Rouhani appointed Mohammad Nahavandian, a former head of the
Iran Chamber of Commerce, as his chief of staff. This has raised
hopes for pro-business changes to labour rules and a cut in red
tape which adds months to the process of establishing firms.
The president has also taken aim at some of the powerful
business interests, some linked to the Revolutionary Guards, who
prospered under Ahmadinejad because of preferred access to state
deals and hard currency rationed at cheap official prices.
A number of existing government contracts with the Guards
have been challenged by ministers, and officials have said they
will move this year towards narrowing the gap between the rial's
free market and official rates, reducing a key avenue for
corruption. Such policies could make the economy more
competitive and efficient.
Rabii said that once sanctions were lifted, there would be a
major and immediate industrial boom in Iran as companies which
were operating far below capacity, having been starved of
imported parts and materials, became able to obtain them.
"This is the low-hanging fruit for growth when sanctions are
eased," he said.
OBSTACLES
The rial's slide, however, suggests that fruit further up
the tree may be hard to pick. For one thing, Rouhani is finding
it more difficult than hoped to rationalise government spending
and divert it into more productive uses.
Last week's subsidy reform boosted gasoline prices in Iran
by up to 75 percent but it was smaller than initially expected -
some officials had previously talked of doubling prices - which
suggested concern about the negative impact on inflation.
In any case, the government is having to spend billions of
dollars on cash handouts to citizens in order to soften the
social impact of the reform.
"The government is finding that achieving the hoped-for cost
savings is difficult," said Suzanne Maloney, a senior fellow at
the Saban Center for Middle East Policy in Washington, and a
former U.S. State Department policy advisor. "The benefits of
some policies are eroded or absorbed by others."
The pressures on Rouhani can also be seen in authorities'
handling of a mini-stock market crash this year. After soaring
132 percent last year, partly because of optimism about a
Rouhani presidency, the Tehran Stock Exchange index sank 16
percent between the start of 2014 and mid-April.
In most countries, such a pull-back would be considered
nothing more than a healthy correction after a huge rise. But in
Iran it is politically sensitive and in mid-April several
Iranian banks and insurers, some state-owned, banded together
with authorities' support to pledge as much as $2 billion to a
market stabilisation fund.
Stocks have now stopped falling, but the Rouhani
administration's free-market credentials look a little less
convincing.
Meanwhile, Rouhani's efforts to open the economy to more
competition and transparency have run into strong resistance
from interests which might be hurt by them, said Iranian-born
economist Mehrdad Emadi of the Betamatrix consultancy in London.
One sign of that resistance came in early April when Rasoul
Sanai-Rad, head of the political office of the Revolutionary
Guards, publicly praised the Guards' involvement in industries
such as construction and oil, saying it had helped Iran to
resist the Western sanctions.
While moving the economy into more efficient management is
an important part of Rouhani's reforms, so far "the translation
into action has been very small and slow," said Emadi.
