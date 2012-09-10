DUBAI, Sept 10 Iran is in talks to sell crude
oil to Egypt, Iranian Oil Minister Rostam Qasemi was quoted as
saying by the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) on Monday.
Iran has been looking for new buyers for its oil as western
sanctions over its disputed nuclear programme squeeze sales to
long-time customers.
Iranian officials have said on several occasions over the
last few months they are in talks to sell oil to new customers,
but rarely name them a n d there is little evidence of significant
volumes of oil being shipped to new customers.
A spokesman for Egypt's oil ministry had no immediate
comment on Qasemi's reported remarks but referred questions
about Iran's policy back to Tehran.
Diplomatic relations between Tehran and Cairo broke down
after Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution over Egypt's support for
the overthrown Shah and its peace agreement with Iran's
arch-enemy Israel.
Since the fall of President Hosni Mubarak, there have been
signs of warming relations, including Egyptian President Muhamed
Mursi last month making the first visit to Tehran by an Egyptian
leader in more than 30 years.
Egyptian Petroleum Minister Osama Kamal told state owned
Al-Ahram newspaper earlier this month that Cairo had "no
objection" to importing Iranian crude and processing it in
Egyptian refineries.
The European Union imposed a total ban on purchases of
Iranian crude from July, making it difficult for Tehran to sell
all its oil, the lifeblood of its economy.