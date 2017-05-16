* Rouhani claims new Peugeot as policy vindication
* Volkswagen and German peers hold off investing
* Pressure from Washington deepens wariness
By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Laurence Frost and Edward Taylor
LONDON/PARIS/FRANKFURT, May 16 French carmakers
PSA and Renault are turning their U.S.
absence into an Iranian advantage by piling into a resurgent
market still off-limits to foreign rivals fearful of sanctions
under Donald Trump's administration.
The French investment has been seized upon by Iranian
President Hassan Rouhani, who is seeking re-election this week,
as evidence that his pursuit of a nuclear detente and attempts
to attract foreign money will pay off for the economy.
PSA - the maker of Peugeots and Citroens - and Renault have
pushed hard into Iran since its 2015 deal with world powers that
saw international sanctions lifted in return for curbs on
Tehran's nuclear activities. PSA has signed production deals
worth 700 million euros ($768 million), while Renault has
announced a new plant investment to increase its production
capacity to 350,000 vehicles a year.
The French companies, unlike their German, American and
Japanese competitors, do not have manufacturing or sales
operations in the United States. This makes them less vulnerable
to penalties for any violation of U.S. sanctions still in force
which ban financial transactions with Iran.
The prospect of a hardened U.S. stance under President Trump
- a consistent critic of the nuclear deal - has deepened the
caution of carmakers with large American exposures.
Germany's Volkswagen and BMW are among
those that have put Iranian ambitions on hold, industry sources
told Reuters.
"We're well aware of the market potential in Iran but we
can't afford to take any risks," said a source close to VW. The
company declined to comment on specific investment discussions.
PSA and Renault declined to comment on their Iranian
businesses for this story, but PSA's Middle East chief
Jean-Christophe Quemard said earlier this year that the renewed
U.S. pressure under Trump was helping his company stay ahead of
foreign rivals who were holding back.
"This is our opportunity to accelerate," he added. "We've
opened up a lead and we plan to hold on to it."
Early movers to establish Iranian operations could win big
in a market deprived for years of affordable state-of-the-art
vehicles and where sizeable import duties hand a major advantage
to locally built cars.
Iranian car sales jumped 50 percent in the first quarter of
2017, according to data provider IHS Automotive, with models
from Peugeot, Renault and Iran's SAIPA showing solid gains.
Tehran car salesman Mehdi Monfared, whose dealership mostly
sells domestic manufacturer Iran Khodro's namesake brand, said
he had witnessed an "explosion" in demand in recent months.
"People are being less careful with their money and are
spending their savings on cars," he told Reuters by telephone.
"And the banks are lending."
PRESIDENTIAL PEUGEOT
Rouhani pushed the French investment to the forefront of his
election campaign when he attended a ceremony this month to mark
the production launch of the Peugeot 2008, the first product of
post-sanctions manufacturing deals with foreign carmakers.
"When we signed the nuclear deal, critics said it was just a
piece of paper that would never be implemented," the president,
whose main challenger is a hardline cleric opposed to opening up
Iranian markets, said in an Instagram post picturing him behind
the wheel of the mini-SUV at the event in Tehran.
"But now we can see that auto industry sanctions have been
lifted, joint venture agreements concluded and a new car is
being built."
PSA and Renault have moved swiftly to sign new production
deals to upgrade their pre-sanctions partnerships with Iran
Khodro and SAIPA. PSA plans to add more Peugeot and Citroen
models in coming months, while Renault has introduced its
Sandero compact alongside the Tondar sedan.
By contrast VW, which had been considering a production
tie-up with Iran's Mammut Khodro, has put the talks on the
backburner because of the uncertainty, according to the source
close to the group.
"Any company operating in Iran or planning to enter the
market needs to ask itself what could happen if there is a
fundamental change of course by the U.S.," the person said.
BMW has also studied production, import and distribution
opportunities in Iran but concluded that the time was not right,
according to a source familiar with the matter.
"Once we see General Motors and Ford set up shop our plans
may be revived, but not before," the person said.
A BMW spokesman said the company's future entry into Iran
"will depend on political and economic developments", adding:
"There are currently no concrete plans."
Daimler had announced undated plans for Iranian
heavy truck production before Trump's November election victory,
but now plays them down. "There is hardly any economic growth in
Iran, so demand for commercial vehicles is generally low," the
company said.
U.S. carmakers withdrew before the 1979 Iranian revolution
as ties between the countries broke down. Japanese manufacturers
such as Toyota have not signalled any Iranian
investment plans since the nuclear deal.
PRODUCTION REBOUND
Nuclear-related sanctions were lifted after the 2015
agreement, but Washington has maintained its own pre-existing
ban on financial transactions with Iran, making it harder for
companies with a large U.S. presence to do business with Tehran.
The Trump administration has also ordered a review of
sanctions relief granted under the nuclear deal, despite
acknowledging Tehran's compliance.
But the U.S. pressure has not halted a steady recovery in
car production in Iran, from 796,000 cars in 2013 to 1.23
million last year. IHS expects output to keep climbing to 1.34
million cars this year and 1.49 million in 2018, nearing the
1.65 million peak recorded in 2011.
"Locally built vehicles are the bestsellers by some margin,"
said IHS analyst Michel Jacinto, an Iran specialist.
South Korea's Hyundai is building its Accent
compact, to be followed by the i20 mini, as Chinese brands
including Chery move to defend the small but growing footholds
they gained while sanctions kept their European rivals out.
Affordability may be an issue for some new models. The
Peugeot 2008 is expected to be priced at around $24,000 when it
arrives in showrooms - more than three times the average annual
urban household income in Iran.
Until such market realities are tested, however, the new
products are being greeted with optimism.
"The 2008 launch is the result of Rouhani's policy since the
signing of the nuclear deal, so it was symbolic," PSA's Quemard
told Reuters last week.
Project lead times of two years or more mean the 2008 is the
international agreement's first tangible result, Quemard said.
"So it's a good example - and it's being used as such."
($1 = 0.9111 euros)
(Additional reporting by Andreas Cremer in Berlin and Gilles
Guillaume in Paris; Writing by Laurence Frost; Editing by Pravin
Char)